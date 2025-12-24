TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Asia-Pacific members nominate Indonesia to lead UN rights body

Asia-Pacific member states' nomination of Indonesia as the 2026 HRC president showed “strong support” for the country's capacity to lead in advancing global human rights, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, December 24, 2025

Delegates attend the opening day of the 50th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on June 13, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. Delegates attend the opening day of the 50th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on June 13, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

I

ndonesia has been officially nominated by the Asia-Pacific caucus of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) to serve as the rights body’s president for 2026, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued late on Tuesday, indicating their “strong support” for the country’s role and leadership in advancing human rights globally.

“The government of Indonesia expresses its appreciation and gratitude for the trust and support of all Asia-Pacific Group member states,” the ministry stated.

As part of the formal process, the nomination is expected to be endorsed at the council’s meeting on Jan. 8, 2026.

If confirmed, the position will be held by Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro, Indonesia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, who will chair all council sessions and oversee related processes next year.

The ministry stated that in such an eventuality, Indonesia was committed to leading the HRC in an “objective, inclusive and balanced” manner.

Indonesia is currently serving its three-year term as a council member, which expires next year. Its nomination as council president is consistent with the established regional rotation system, under which the Asia-Pacific States group is entitled to nominate its president for the 20th cycle of the HRC, which runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2026.

The Foreign Ministry said the country received broad support from Asia-Pacific member states due to its track record as a “bridge builder” on human rights issues, its position as an independent developing country not aligned with any major power bloc, as well as its consistent advocacy of humanitarian issues across the world.

Read also: Minister’s human rights ambitions ring hollow for activists

However, Indonesia’s role as a global rights leader risks closer scrutiny under President Prabowo Subianto, a former military general who has denied responsibility over past gross violations of human rights and has been leading the country on a path to militarization since his inauguration in October 2024.

Prabowo has appointed former rights commissioner Natalius Pigai to serve as human rights minister, which is largely seen as a symbolic role that has little to no bearing on the nation’s human rights agenda.

Earlier this month, Pigai said serving as HRC president would allow Indonesia to initiate new international conventions linking human rights with issues such as corruption, the environment and elections.

Detractors have dismissed this overarching goal as “unrealistic”, given the country’s current backsliding on human rights.

If Indonesia is elected council president for 2026, its term will coincide with the 20th anniversary of the HRC’s establishment.

In its statement, the ministry said the country hoped to use this milestone to promote stronger global rights governance that was more inclusive, constructive and oriented toward dialogue and cooperation. (tjs)

