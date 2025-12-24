Ma’ruf Amin steps down from MUI, PKB leadership roles

Former vice president Ma'ruf Amin waves to journalists on Oct. 20, 2024, accompanied by his wife Wury Estu Handayani, as he leaves the vice presidential palace compound on Jl. Medan Merdeka Selatan in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

The former vice president's early resignation from leadership roles at the MUI and the PKB comes amid an internal leadership rift at NU, though any connection between these events is unknown.

F ormer vice president Ma’ruf Amin has submitted his formal resignation as chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Advisory Council, citing his age and decades of service with the country’s top body of Muslim clerics.

His resignation was first announced on Tuesday in Central Jakarta by MUI communications head Masduki Baidlowi.

In a letter dated Nov. 28 and addressed to MUI chair Anwar Iskandar, Ma’ruf referred to his “advanced age and long period of service” for his decision to step down as chair of the organization’s advisory council before his current 2025-2030 term had expired.

Ma’ruf, 82, also stated his belief that younger clerics should assume leadership roles in the organization.

“It's time for me to take a break and step down from the MUI leadership in order to allow the regeneration of duties and responsibilities to other, younger and more competent figures,” Ma’ruf said, as quoted in a statement on the organization’s website.

Ma’ruf had built his career with the MUI beginning in 1990, when he became a member. He went on to climb the executive ranks to become deputy chair of the MUI Fatwa Commission in 1996.

He was first selected as MUI chair in 2015 and served in the role until late 2019, when he was inaugurated as vice president for the second term of then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.