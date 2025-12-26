Govt grants Christmas remissions to over 16,000 prisoners, including graft convicts

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Of those receiving remissions, 174 inmates were released immediately, while 15,904 others saw their sentences shortened, including high-profile corruption convicts businessman Harvey Moeis and former communications and information minister Johnny G. Plate.
he government has granted special sentence reductions to 16,078 prisoners, including juvenile inmates, during the Christmas season, a move officials said would help reduce state spending.
The remissions are expected to save the state Rp 9.47 billion (US$610,000) in prison-related costs, according to the Immigration and Corrections Ministry.
Of those receiving sentence reductions, 174 inmates were released immediately, while 15,904 others had their sentences shortened. Among them were high-profile corruption convicts, including businessman Harvey Moeis and former communications and information minister Johnny G. Plate.
Harvey was sentenced in 2024 to 20 years in prison for facilitating illegal tin trading and mining operations within state-owned miner PT Timah’s concession areas between 2015 and 2022, a case prosecutors said caused state losses of around Rp 300 trillion.
Johnny, meanwhile, was handed a 15-year prison sentence in 2023 for his role in a corruption case involving the 4G base transceiver station (BTS) project at the former Communications and Information Ministry, which prosecutors said resulted in state losses of about Rp 8 trillion.
Both men received a one-month sentence reduction, the ministry said.
