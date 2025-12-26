Indonesia pushes for international legal framework on digital royalties

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
An estimated $55.5 billion in music and audiovisual royalties go uncollected worldwide each year, according to UNESCO and the World Bank.
he Intellectual Property Directorate General under the Law Ministry has intensified its push for an international legal instrument on digital music royalties to address growing economic inequality in the global streaming industry.
After submitting a proposal at the 47th Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR) meeting at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva earlier this month, the government on Dec. 17 launched a website outlining the proposal.
A closed-door meeting at the Ritz-Carlton in Kuningan, South Jakarta, was also held the same day to introduce the initiative and seek international support from ambassadors and foreign representatives.
Director General of Intellectual Property Hermansyah Siregar said existing global mechanisms had failed to keep pace with the rapid growth of the digital creative economy, leaving many creators without fair compensation despite rising industry revenues.
An estimated US$55.5 billion in music and audiovisual royalties go uncollected worldwide each year, according to UNESCO and the World Bank.
Through the proposal, the Indonesian government is calling for a legally binding global framework to improve transparency, accountability and interoperability in royalty management systems, particularly in the streaming-dominated music market.
“Indonesia’s proposal is intended to address regulatory gaps at the global level and to ensure that digital royalty payments are managed in a fair and transparent manner,” Hermansyah said.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.