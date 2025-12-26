Indonesia pushes for international legal framework on digital royalties

An estimated $55.5 billion in music and audiovisual royalties go uncollected worldwide each year, according to UNESCO and the World Bank.

T he Intellectual Property Directorate General under the Law Ministry has intensified its push for an international legal instrument on digital music royalties to address growing economic inequality in the global streaming industry.

After submitting a proposal at the 47th Standing Committee on Copyright and Related Rights (SCCR) meeting at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva earlier this month, the government on Dec. 17 launched a website outlining the proposal.

A closed-door meeting at the Ritz-Carlton in Kuningan, South Jakarta, was also held the same day to introduce the initiative and seek international support from ambassadors and foreign representatives.

Director General of Intellectual Property Hermansyah Siregar said existing global mechanisms had failed to keep pace with the rapid growth of the digital creative economy, leaving many creators without fair compensation despite rising industry revenues.

Through the proposal, the Indonesian government is calling for a legally binding global framework to improve transparency, accountability and interoperability in royalty management systems, particularly in the streaming-dominated music market.

“Indonesia’s proposal is intended to address regulatory gaps at the global level and to ensure that digital royalty payments are managed in a fair and transparent manner,” Hermansyah said.