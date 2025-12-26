Jakarta reopens planetarium after years of hurdles

The dome of Jakarta Planetarium is seen on March 5, 2024, at the Taman Ismail Marzuki compound, in Cikini, Central Jakarta. The renovation project was met with a sold-out opening day and great fanfare. (JP/Nur Janti)

T he Jakarta administration has reopened the Jakarta Planetarium and Observatory, drawing strong public enthusiasm for the astronomy learning center, which was closed for more than a decade because of infrastructure and management problems.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung officiated the reopening on Tuesday at the Ismail Marzuki Park complex in Central Jakarta, where the dome-shaped facility is located.

“After more than 13 years, since 2012, the planetarium, which was initiated by [former governor] Ali Sadikin, can finally be revived,” Pramono said, as quoted in a statement issued by the city administration.

To coincide with the year-end holiday season, the city is offering three months of free entry for students, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician said.

Pramono added that the reopening aims to foster greater interest in science and astronomy among young people, both from Jakarta and beyond.

According to Ismail Marzuki Park’s official Instagram account (@tim.cikini), tickets for Friday’s four planetarium shows at the Bintang Theater sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday. Each ticket was priced at Rp 10,000 (around 60 US cents).

The Jakarta Planetarium was built in the mid-1960s under an initiative by then president Sukarno to promote science education at a time when pseudoscientific beliefs were still widespread. Construction was halted during the political turmoil of 1965 and the facility was officially opened to the public in 1969.