One year sentence sought for international organization worker for inciting August riot

People hold up posters that read “Protes adalah hak“ (Protest is a right) ahead of the indictment hearing on Dec. 16, 2025, against Delpedro Marhein, executive director of rights group Lokataru Foundation, at the Central Jakarta District Court. Prosecutors indicted Delpedro for allegedly inciting hostility toward the government and encouraging students, including minors, to take part in riots. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

In their sentence demand, prosecutors demanded that Laras Faizati Khairunnisa, who worked at an organization affiliated with the ASEAN secretariat, be found guilty of inciting hate and mass violence against the National Police related to the nationwide protests and unrest in late August through her Instagram Story posts.

P rosecutors have requested judges sentence Laras Faizati Khairunnisa to one year in prison for inciting hate against the National Police during nationwide unrest triggered by protests against police brutality, lavish allowances for lawmakers and economic inequalities in late August.

The sentence demand was read by prosecutors at a hearing on Wednesday at the South Jakarta District Court. The hearing was initially scheduled for Monday, but it was postponed because prosecutors told the bench they were not ready to read the sentence demand.

Aside from the prison sentence, prosecutors also demanded the judges order the destruction of several pieces of evidence, as reported by Kompas.com. Included in the list is a smartphone used by Laras to post an Instagram Story in which she said her office is “right next to the National Police headquarters”, while calling for people to “burn the building down and get them all”.

The police allege the post uploaded by Laras, who worked as a communications officer for an organization affiliated with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta, posed a threat to the National Police.

In the sentence demand, prosecutors told the courtroom that based on witness and expert testimony as well as evidence presented during the trial, Laras was proven to be violating Article 161 (1) of the Criminal Code (KUHP) of inciting mass violence.

“The defendant with full awareness posted those content to incite hate against the National Police,” prosecutors said at Wednesday’s hearing, as quoted by Kompas.com.

They added that the content, originally written in English, contained a narration that could be translated as a call for the public to commit violence.