Indonesia receives second MPCS frigate from Italian shipyard Fincantieri

The KRI Prabu Siliwangi-321 frigate is the second vessel of the Brawijaya-class Multipurpose Combat Ship (MPCS) made by Italian shipyard Fincantieri.
he Indonesian Navy received a year-end gift as it officially accepted its second multipurpose combat ship (MPCS), KRI Prabu Siliwangi-321, further strengthening its naval power modernization.
“The sustainable modernization of main weapon system is the manifestation of a commitment to maintain Indonesia’s maritime sovereignty and security,” Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali during a ceremony to receive the second MPCS at Fincantieri shipyard in Muggiano, Italy, on Dec. 22, as quoted on its official website www.tnial.mil.id.
“This modernization initiative is in line with Indonesian Navy’s long-term strategic vision to realize a reliable naval power with credible regional deterrence and global projection capabilities.”
Ali further said that procuring Italian MPCS was an important and measured step in increasing the Navy’s operational capability to face increasingly complex maritime threats.
The historic moment was marked with hoisting the first Red-and-White flag on board KRI Prabu Siliwangi, as symbol that the warship has joined the Indonesian Navy fleet.
Its presence is expected to strengthen national maritime defense posture, especially in central and eastern parts of Indonesia, and to support the Navy’s main duties in maintaining sovereignty and security in Indonesian waters.
Prabu Siliwangi is taken from a semi-mythology king who is believed to rule Pajajaran Kingdom in 1482-1521 and is widely revered by Sundanese for his leadership and wisdom. Pajajaran Kingdom ruled the western part of Java from 932-1579.
