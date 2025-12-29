TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025
Spanish family of four missing after boat sinks off Labuan Bajo
Another year lost in the energy transition
Let hope overcome fear
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025
Spanish family of four missing after boat sinks off Labuan Bajo
Another year lost in the energy transition
Let hope overcome fear
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia receives second MPCS frigate from Italian shipyard Fincantieri

The KRI Prabu Siliwangi-321 frigate is the second vessel of the Brawijaya-class Multipurpose Combat Ship (MPCS) made by Italian shipyard Fincantieri.

Novan Iman Santosa (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 29, 2025 Published on Dec. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-12-28T19:03:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali (center) poses with crew members of KRI Prabu Siliwangi-321 on Dec. 22, 2025, after a delivery ceremony in Muggiano, Italy. The frigate is the second vessel of the Brawijaya-class Multipurpose Combat Ship (MPCS). Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali (center) poses with crew members of KRI Prabu Siliwangi-321 on Dec. 22, 2025, after a delivery ceremony in Muggiano, Italy. The frigate is the second vessel of the Brawijaya-class Multipurpose Combat Ship (MPCS). (Courtesy of Fincantieri/-)

T

he Indonesian Navy received a year-end gift as it officially accepted its second multipurpose combat ship (MPCS), KRI Prabu Siliwangi-321, further strengthening its naval power modernization.

“The sustainable modernization of main weapon system is the manifestation of a commitment to maintain Indonesia’s maritime sovereignty and security,” Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali during a ceremony to receive the second MPCS at Fincantieri shipyard in Muggiano, Italy, on Dec. 22, as quoted on its official website www.tnial.mil.id.

“This modernization initiative is in line with Indonesian Navy’s long-term strategic vision to realize a reliable naval power with credible regional deterrence and global projection capabilities.”

Ali further said that procuring Italian MPCS was an important and measured step in increasing the Navy’s operational capability to face increasingly complex maritime threats.

The historic moment was marked with hoisting the first Red-and-White flag on board KRI Prabu Siliwangi, as symbol that the warship has joined the Indonesian Navy fleet.

Its presence is expected to strengthen national maritime defense posture, especially in central and eastern parts of Indonesia, and to support the Navy’s main duties in maintaining sovereignty and security in Indonesian waters.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabu Siliwangi is taken from a semi-mythology king who is believed to rule Pajajaran Kingdom in 1482-1521 and is widely revered by Sundanese for his leadership and wisdom. Pajajaran Kingdom ruled the western part of Java from 932-1579.

Popular

Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025

Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025
Spanish family of four missing after boat sinks off Labuan Bajo

Spanish family of four missing after boat sinks off Labuan Bajo
Another year lost in the energy transition

Another year lost in the energy transition

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific members nominate Indonesia to lead UN rights body

Indonesia eyes US tariff deal signing in January, says all issues settled

Indonesia’s defense future lies in interoperability

Related Article

Asia-Pacific members nominate Indonesia to lead UN rights body

Indonesia eyes US tariff deal signing in January, says all issues settled

Indonesia’s defense future lies in interoperability

Aircraft carrier to boost Indonesia’s blue water Navy doctrine

Prabowo receives letters of credence from eight new foreign ambassadors 

Popular

Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025

Yearender: Civil movements take center stage in 2025
Spanish family of four missing after boat sinks off Labuan Bajo

Spanish family of four missing after boat sinks off Labuan Bajo
Another year lost in the energy transition

Another year lost in the energy transition

More in Indonesia

 View more
Rescue teams help to depart the rescued, as the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) said, after a boat carrying several people sank off the coast of Labuan Bajo in extreme weather, Spanish authorities and an Indonesian news agency said, in this screengrab from the video obtained by Reuters on Dec. 27, 2025.
Archipelago

Valencia coach Fernando Martin dies in Labuan Bajo boat accident
Firefighters are shown preparing to extinguish burning vendor stalls during unrest in Jakarta, in this file photo taken on Dec. 11, 2025.
Archipelago

Manado fire kills 16 people in retirement home
Workers wait for buses home on Feb. 6, 2024, on Jakarta's Jl. Sudirman after office hours.
Jakarta

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers

Highlight
Afterwork rush: Workers are seen on the side of the road waiting for a public minivan during afterhours on Jl. Sudirman in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2024.
Jakarta

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during a ceremony for the handover of funds collected from forestry administrative fines and recovered state assets from corruption cases at the Attorney General’s Office complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025. The Attorney General’s Office transferred about 6.62 trillion rupiah to the state, including approximately 2.34 trillion rupiah seized by the Forestry Task Force from forest area enforcement and about 4.28 trillion rupiah recovered from corruption case handling.
Editorial

Trust is the currency of fiscal policy
A view of South Jakarta's skyline on a typical weekday afternoon of Mar. 3, 2023.
Economy

Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt targets full ban on private diesel imports in 2026
Economy

Bali sees dip in domestic tourists, pins hopes on foreign visitors
Companies

VinFast-linked EV taxi firm plans Hong Kong IPO at up to $3b valuation
Science & Tech

From Ali to Kadek: The oft-overlooked role of local science collaborators
Academia

Soft power, hard rind: China and durian
Academia

A look at Asia’s 2025 winners and losers
Academia

Rogue hegemons are sabotaging the global economy
Markets

Asian stocks rise, precious metals hit records on Fed rate cut bets
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia receives second MPCS frigate from Italian shipyard Fincantieri

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.