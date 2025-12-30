NU declares end to internal leadership feud

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chair Yahya Cholil Staquf (center) talks to journalists after a gathering of the group's senior leaders at the Miftachussunnah 'pesantren' (Islamic boarding school) on Dec. 28, in Surabaya, East Java. The meeting marks the end of the internal leadership dispute in the country's largest Islamic organization. (Antara/Moch. Asim)

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chair Yahya Cholil Staquf asserted there are no changes to the organizational structure, while asserting that the group’s upcoming congress (Muktamar) in 2026 will become a forum to settle all differences between the conflicting parties.

T he country’s largest Islamic group Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) has declared an end to its internal leadership dispute following a series of meetings between the organization’s high-ranking members in the past week, where both conflicting parties agreed to settle differences in the group’s formal forums.

The declaration was made following a gathering of NU senior leaders at the Miftachussunnah pesantren (Islamic boarding school) on Sunday in Surabaya, East Java, where NU central board (PBNU) chair Yahya Cholil Staquf said all disputes had been resolved.

“All issues that previously arose are now behind us. They no longer exist, and we are returning to togetherness,” Yahya told reporters.

The meeting was held in a modest setting with prayers, salawat (citing of religious chants) recitations and a communal meal at the residence of NU Supreme Leader (Rais Aam) Miftachul Akhyar’s residence, which is located at the boarding school complex.

Among people attending the meeting were Miftachul, Yahya, NU supreme council member and former education minister Mohammad Nuh.

Yahya added the meeting at Miftachussunnah reaffirmed a reconciliation reached during a meeting at NU’s Lirboyo Islamic boarding school on Dec. 25. The Lirboyo meeting was the first since tensions emerged between Yahya and Miftachul; the latter heads a faction that had called for Yahya’s removal.

“Alhamdulillah [Praise be to God], this gathering is a momentum to strengthen what was agreed in Lirboyo. We started together, and we will continue walking together until the end,” Yahya said.