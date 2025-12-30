TheJakartaPost

Starts return to Jakarta as planetarium reopens to eager crowds

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 30, 2025

Visitors watch a sky simulation show at the Jakarta Planetarium and Observatory on Dec. 25, 2025. The facility reopens after years of closure for renovations, now featuring upgraded facilities and technology to enhance astronomy education for the public.

A

fter years of closure, the Jakarta Planetarium and Observatory has reopened to massive crowds, with thousands of visitors eager to experience immersive views of celestial objects projected across the dome-shaped building.

On a cloudy Sunday, 31-year-old Digarahayu and her family visited the facility inside the Ismail Marzuki Park’s (TIM) cultural complex in Central Jakarta. She said they were fortunate to secure three online tickets for the highly sought-after sky show.

“I had to be incredibly quick,” the resident from nearby South Tangerang city in Banten said.

“The tickets sold out within two minutes of going on sale. It turns out that there were more than 17,000 people on the waiting list,” she added.

The frantic “ticket war” paid off, as her five-year-old son enjoyed delighted in watching stars and planets fill the dome. “The experience triggers so many questions from him”.

Widely regarded as the country’s oldest planetarium, the facility offers a 45-minute immersive visual journey across the known universe. At least 12 new projectors have been installed inside the Bintang Theater, which seats 200 visitors in reclining chairs.

The reopening has also drawn 25-year-old university student Andryan from West Jakarta, who called the experience “noteworthy” despite what he considered mediocre acoustics and visuals, a concern echoed by other visitors.

