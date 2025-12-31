Power consolidated, governance left wanting in 2025

Opening year: President Prabowo Subianto leads a cabinet plenary meeting on Oct. 20, 2025, at the State Palace in Jakarta. The meeting on the first anniversary of the new administration was held to evaluate the Red and White Cabinet’s performance in its first year, as well as to discuss the plan for the following year. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

A s 2025 draws to a close, Indonesia faces the outcomes of President Prabowo Subianto’s first year in office, marked by rapid political consolidation that delivered stability for the elites but exposed weaknesses in the government’s coordination and policy execution.

Prabowo assumed the presidency in October 2024 with one of the strongest political mandates in the post-Reform era, winning the election by a wide margin and presiding over a ruling coalition that controls more than 80 percent of the seats in the House of Representatives.

Such dominance has since left Prabowo with no formidable opposition, allowing his administration to move freely with his flagship programs, including the free nutritious meals program for school students and pregnant mothers nationwide.

The free meals program was not without its flaws, with over 11,000 students in various schools across the country having suffered food poisoning that prompted stern public outcry.

But despite the public backlash, analysts said that the total consolidation within the government has allowed such a program to continue unscathed.

“Many government programs criticized by the public have continued to go on smoothly because the legislature remains silent due to the [consolidation],” political analyst Adi Prayitno told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

