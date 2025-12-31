South Tangerang waste emergency highlights national problem

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Piles of plastic bags and household waste have been reported across South Tangerang since the Environment Ministry ordered a temporary shutdown of the city’s final trash disposal site, Cipeucang, on Dec. 10, citing failure to properly process waste.
any cities and regencies across Indonesia are grappling with a daily waste crisis, including South Tangerang in Banten, where tonnes of unmanaged garbage have clogged roads, drainage systems and rivers, prompting authorities to declare a state of “waste emergency”.
Piles of plastic bags and household waste have been reported across South Tangerang since the Environment Ministry ordered a temporary shutdown of the city’s final trash disposal site, Cipeucang, on Dec. 10, citing failure to properly process waste.
Cipeucang has been operating as an open dumping site, where trash is piled without adequate treatment, increasing the risk of fires, landslide of waste and public health hazards. Open dumping practices are actually prohibited under the 2008 Waste Management Law.
Public frustration over the waste crisis spilled into protest over the weekend, when students dumped dozens of trash bags outside South Tangerang City Hall, demanding concrete action from the administration to address the problem, as reported by Kompas.com.
The situation in South Tangerang mirrors broader problems nationwide. Earlier this year, the Environment Ministry intensified its crackdown on open dumping sites, and in October declared a “waste emergency” in 336 cities and regencies after environmental assessments found widespread noncompliance and a failure to shut down illegal disposal facilities.
“Waste should not become a long-term problem,” Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said in a statement on Friday. “Going forward, we will impose administrative sanctions [...] on local administrations whose waste management remains below the required standard.”
However, the closure of open dumping sites has exposed another challenge, which is a lack of alternative waste-processing capacity.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.