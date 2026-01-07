Jakarta to remove abandoned monorail pillars in South Jakarta

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
akarta will soon begin dismantling the long-abandoned monorail structure in South Jakarta, clearing dozens of concrete pillars along Jl. HR Rasuna Said and Jl. Asia Afrika to make way for wider roads and improved pedestrian facilities.
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the removal works would start next week, and assured the public that the project would not require lane closures or cause traffic congestion.
“The demolition of the monorail columns will be carried out in the third week of [January], either next Tuesday or Wednesday,” Pramono said in a statement, Tuesday.
At least 98 tall pillars occupying sections of Jl. HR Rasuna Said and Jl. Asia Afrika have been left unmanaged since the project was halted in 2008.
Installed in 2004 under former governor Sutiyoso, the monorail project was canceled after its developer, PT Jakarta Monorail, failed to pay its subcontractor, state-owned construction firm PT Adhi Karya.
Efforts to revive the project were made over the years, even as residents increasingly called for the columns to be dismantled, blaming the stalled structure for worsening traffic along the busy boulevards.
The demolition will be carried out by Jakarta road agency Bina Marga after PT Adhi Karya failed to complete the work by the agreed deadline, despite previously pledging to take part in the removal.
