Overcrowded settlements, weak safety fuel Jakarta’s fire crisis

Fatal accident: A building on Jl. Letjen Soeprapto is seen on Dec.9, 2025, after a fire in Cempaka Baru, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. The fire, which took place in a building housing a company providing unmanned aircraft for industrial use, left 22 people dead. There has been no immediate report on the cause. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

J akarta’s fire crisis deepened in 2025 as higher death tolls and mounting losses revealed enduring risks in overcrowded neighborhoods and poorly regulated commercial buildings.

The capital recorded 1,656 fires this year, according to data from the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency. Nearly 35 percent of the blazes occurred in residential areas and were mostly triggered by electrical faults.

While the overall frequency of fires has declined since 2023, 2025 data shows a surge in fatalities and economic losses.

At least 52 people were killed and hundreds injured in fire-related incidents across the city. Estimated losses reached Rp 410 billion (US$24 million), about Rp 50 billion higher than in 2024.

One of the largest fires broke out in June in Kapuk Muara, North Jakarta, displacing around 3,200 residents and destroying at least 485 semi-permanent homes.

In July, another major blaze gutted 552 stalls at Taman Puring Market in South Jakarta.

