Prabowo forms Sumatra disaster recovery task force

The task force, led by Home Minister Tito Karnavian, aims to strengthen coordination between the central government and local administrations in northern Sumatra that were affected by floods and landslides in late November.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 7, 2026

Workers and soldiers work to complete a Bailey bridge on Jan 5, 2026, in Beutong Ateuh Banggalang district, Nagan Raya regency, Aceh that will connect Central Aceh regency and Nagan Raya regency. The bridge is constructed as part of the recovery effort in regions affected by cyclone-induced floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra in late November 2025. Workers and soldiers work to complete a Bailey bridge on Jan 5, 2026, in Beutong Ateuh Banggalang district, Nagan Raya regency, Aceh that will connect Central Aceh regency and Nagan Raya regency. The bridge is constructed as part of the recovery effort in regions affected by cyclone-induced floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra in late November 2025. (Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

resident Prabowo Subianto has established a task force to expedite post-disaster rehabilitation and reconstruction in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra, amid mounting pressure to speed up recovery efforts in the affected regions.

The task force formation was announced during a retreat for his Red and White Cabinet members on Tuesday at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor, West Java. It was the second ministerial retreat held by the President since his inauguration in October 2024.

Prabowo picked Home Minister Tito Karnavian to lead the task force, while the Indonesian Military’s (TNI) chief of general staff Lt. Gen. Richard Tampubolon was appointed as the deputy chair. The task force will be supported by a steering committee led by Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Pratikno.

The move was intended to strengthen coordination between the central government and local administrations affected by a series of floods and landslides, said State Secretary Prasetyo, who noted the disasters’ scale and impact across the regions.

“With [Tito’s] capacity as the home minister, the President believes coordination can be done more effectively,” Prasetyo was quoted as saying in a statement.

While there is no fixed deadline, the task force is expected to work “as quickly as possible” to rebuild houses for affected residents.

“We have set the phases. The first priority is, of course, to build as many homes as possible for our brothers and sisters who are still living in evacuation shelters,” Prasetyo added.

Workers and soldiers work to complete a Bailey bridge on Jan 5, 2026, in Beutong Ateuh Banggalang district, Nagan Raya regency, Aceh that will connect Central Aceh regency and Nagan Raya regency. The bridge is constructed as part of the recovery effort in regions affected by cyclone-induced floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra in late November 2025.
