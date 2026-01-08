Prabowo administration promises pay raise for ad hoc judges after planned strike

Jakarta Corruption Court judges hear the testimonies of graft case defendants in this undated file photo. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

P rabowo Subianto's administration has assured that ad hoc judges will receive a pay raise after a threat of nationwide strikes by these judges across Indonesia over long-complained welfare disparities between them and career judges.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed the plan to increase the salary of ad hoc judges and noted that the government is paying attention to their concerns.

“Ad hoc judges have the worst [allowance] among [judges]. That is why adjustments will be made to align their pay with that of the career judges,” Prasetyo told reporters after a cabinet meeting at Prabowo’s private residence in Hambalang, Bogor on Tuesday night, as quoted by Antara.

The promise came amid growing pressure from the Ad Hoc Judges Solidarity Forum (FSHA), which has urged Prabowo and the Supreme Court to address what they perceive as years-long inequality in the judiciary.

Ad hoc judges, typically appointed to assist career judges in specialized courts, bear temporary status and receive monthly allowances ranging from Rp 17.5 million (US$1,045) to Rp 40 million, as stipulated in the 2013 Presidential Regulation on ad hoc judges’ financial rights.

The FSHA claims the continued failure to raise allowances for ad hoc judges since 2013 is no longer a mere administrative issue, but a problem that concerns the right to fair compensation.

“The President has repeatedly stated that judges are one entity. We take note of and respect that statement. However equal treatment must not stop at rhetoric,” the group said in a statement on Monday. “It must be realized through concrete policies, by revising the presidential regulation that stipulates the financial rights of ad hoc judges.”