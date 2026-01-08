TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo embraces criticism but new penal code draws free speech concerns 

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 8, 2026

An activist shouts slogans on Dec. 5, 2022, during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta, as the House of Representatives is set to pass a new Criminal Code (KUHP) that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president and expressing views counter to the national ideology. An activist shouts slogans on Dec. 5, 2022, during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta, as the House of Representatives is set to pass a new Criminal Code (KUHP) that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president and expressing views counter to the national ideology. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has said that he welcomes criticism as a necessary part of governance. But the newly effective Criminal Code (KUHP) that makes insulting a sitting president and the government a crime has raised concern over restrictions on criticism. 

Speaking at a national Christmas celebration on Monday, Prabowo said criticism was essential for evaluating government policies and expressed gratitude to those who had criticized him. 

“When I am corrected, I see it as me being helped, me being protected. Sometimes we do not like being criticized or corrected, but in fact it helps safeguard us,” he said. 

Prabowo cited criticism accusing him of reviving militarism under his administration, saying it prompted him to reflect and consult legal experts to assess the limit of an authoritarian leadership.

His remarks came days after the new penal code took effect on Jan. 2, which has reignited debate over some lèse-majesté provisions that critics say could threaten freedom of expression.

Articles 218 and 219 stipulate a punishment of up to three years for anyone found guilty of “attacking the honor or dignity” of the president and vice president and up to four years if the insult is spread online. The provisions say it is not an offense if the action is carried out “in the public interest or in self-defense”.

Articles 240 and 241 penalize insults against the government and state institutions that may provoke public disorder, including those disbursed through electronic platforms.

More in Indonesia

 View more
Amid the rubble: A man searches for belongings on Dec. 11, 2025, near homes damaged by flooding in Kuala Simpang, Aceh Tamiang, Aceh.
Archipelago

22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated
Jakarta Corruption Court judges hear the testimonies of graft case defendants in this undated file photo.
Politics

Prabowo administration promises pay raise for ad hoc judges after planned strike
Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene.
Archipelago

Police probe death of Malaysian national found adrift in Riau waters

Highlight
An activist shouts slogans during a protest outside the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Dec. 5, 2022 as the House of Representatives is set to pass a new Criminal Code (KUHP) that will ban sex outside marriage, cohabitation between unmarried couples, insulting the president and expressing views counter to the national ideology.
Politics

Prabowo embraces criticism but new penal code draws free speech concerns 
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Undoing democratic reform
Lofty ambitions: A worker works on the roof of an under-construction house in a subsidized housing estate on Aug. 6 in Bogor, West Java.
Regulations

New housing agency plan unnecessary, reduces efficiency, businesses say

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Trump withdraws US from dozens of international and UN entities
Entertainment

Comedy sequel ‘Agak Laen: Menyala Pantiku!’ sets new box-office record
Academia

The desacralization of nature and disaster
Food

Beyond the plate: An Indonesian chef-sommelier’s culinary vision
Regulations

Indonesia may seize another 5 million hectares of palm oil plantations in 2026
Academia

How should ASEAN address the 2025 mess?

Archipelago

22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated
Academia

The hidden costs of a GoTo–Grab merger
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

