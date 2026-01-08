TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
TNI, police laws faced most legal challenges at Constitutional Court in 2025

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 8, 2026

Indigenous rights: Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo ( center ) and Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra ( left ) conduct a ruling hearing on Thursday, October 16, at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. The court ruled on 17 judicial review requests, including one requesting that indigenous communities should not need permits to farm in forests for noncommercial purposes. Indigenous rights: Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo ( center ) and Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra ( left ) conduct a ruling hearing on Thursday, October 16, at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. The court ruled on 17 judicial review requests, including one requesting that indigenous communities should not need permits to farm in forests for noncommercial purposes. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law and the 2002 National Police Law were the most frequently challenged legislation at the Constitutional Court last year, the court has reported. 

Chief Justice Suhartoyo made the announcement during a plenary session in Jakarta on Wednesday, as the court presented its 2025 annual report. 

“Regarding judicial reviews, the TNI Law was the most challenged last year, with more than 20 petitions,” he said, according to a livestream of the event.

It was followed by the National Police Law with 18 petitions, the General Elections Law with 18 petitions, the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Law with 11 and the Ministries Law with nine.

Overall, the court handled 366 judicial review petitions last year, marking a record high in its history. 

The surge, dominated by security-related legislation, also reflected a shift from 2024, when the Regional Elections Law and General Elections Law led the list with 35 and 21 petitions, respectively. 

“This increase not only adds to the court’s workload but also indicates growing public awareness of constitutional rights, supported by simplified procedures and the use of information technology,” Suhartoyo added. 

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indigenous rights: Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo ( center ) and Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra ( left ) conduct a ruling hearing on Thursday, October 16, at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. The court ruled on 17 judicial review requests, including one requesting that indigenous communities should not need permits to farm in forests for noncommercial purposes.
Politics

TNI, police laws faced most legal challenges at Constitutional Court in 2025
Catch it early: A health worker places a patient’s sputum sample into a viral transport medium on Monday during an early detection screening process for “super flu” at the Padasuka community health center (Puskesmas) in Bandung, West Java. The Health Ministry designated the Padasuka Puskesmas as the only sentinel Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) research and development pilot health center in West Java for collecting samples for early detection of influenza, including the so-called super flu.
Society

Regions step up monitoring, vigilance against super flu
Amid the rubble: A man searches for belongings on Dec. 11, 2025, near homes damaged by flooding in Kuala Simpang, Aceh Tamiang, Aceh.
Archipelago

22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated

Highlight
Amid the rubble: A man searches for belongings on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, near homes damaged by flooding in Kuala Simpang, Aceh Tamiang, Aceh. The Aceh administration has extended the emergency response period for the hydrometeorological disaster until Dec. 25 as conditions on the ground still require intensive, integrated and coordinated handling.
Archipelago

22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Undoing democratic reform
An aerial photo shows a palm oil plantation (right) and a peatland forest in Bangsal village, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra on June 10, 2025. Indonesia has more tropical peatland than any country, but it is also quickly losing this poorly understood ecosystem, which experts deem of exacerbating the global heating and climate crisis
Regulations

Indonesia may seize another 5 million hectares of palm oil plantations in 2026

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Budget scrapes through 2025 with deficit just below legal cap
Politics

TNI, police laws faced most legal challenges at Constitutional Court in 2025
Society

Regions step up monitoring, vigilance against super flu
Academia

Amid disasters, worsening geopolitics, Indonesia’s ‘theater state’ could reach its limit
Regulations

RI to cut coal production by nearly a quarter to lift prices
Asia & Pacific

China calls for joint counter-terrorism efforts with Pakistan
Economy

Indonesia sets sights on rice exports this year
Economy

Purbaya focusing on ‘peripheral measures’ over core issues: CSIS
The Jakarta Post
