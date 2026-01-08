TNI, police laws faced most legal challenges at Constitutional Court in 2025

Indigenous rights: Constitutional Court Chief Justice Suhartoyo ( center ) and Deputy Chief Justice Saldi Isra ( left ) conduct a ruling hearing on Thursday, October 16, at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. The court ruled on 17 judicial review requests, including one requesting that indigenous communities should not need permits to farm in forests for noncommercial purposes. (Antara/Fauzan)

T he revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law and the 2002 National Police Law were the most frequently challenged legislation at the Constitutional Court last year, the court has reported.

Chief Justice Suhartoyo made the announcement during a plenary session in Jakarta on Wednesday, as the court presented its 2025 annual report.

“Regarding judicial reviews, the TNI Law was the most challenged last year, with more than 20 petitions,” he said, according to a livestream of the event.

It was followed by the National Police Law with 18 petitions, the General Elections Law with 18 petitions, the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Law with 11 and the Ministries Law with nine.

Overall, the court handled 366 judicial review petitions last year, marking a record high in its history.

The surge, dominated by security-related legislation, also reflected a shift from 2024, when the Regional Elections Law and General Elections Law led the list with 35 and 21 petitions, respectively.

“This increase not only adds to the court’s workload but also indicates growing public awareness of constitutional rights, supported by simplified procedures and the use of information technology,” Suhartoyo added.