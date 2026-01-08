TNI, police laws faced most legal challenges at Constitutional Court in 2025

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law and the 2002 National Police Law were the most frequently challenged legislation at the Constitutional Court last year, the court has reported.
Chief Justice Suhartoyo made the announcement during a plenary session in Jakarta on Wednesday, as the court presented its 2025 annual report.
“Regarding judicial reviews, the TNI Law was the most challenged last year, with more than 20 petitions,” he said, according to a livestream of the event.
It was followed by the National Police Law with 18 petitions, the General Elections Law with 18 petitions, the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Law with 11 and the Ministries Law with nine.
Overall, the court handled 366 judicial review petitions last year, marking a record high in its history.
The surge, dominated by security-related legislation, also reflected a shift from 2024, when the Regional Elections Law and General Elections Law led the list with 35 and 21 petitions, respectively.
“This increase not only adds to the court’s workload but also indicates growing public awareness of constitutional rights, supported by simplified procedures and the use of information technology,” Suhartoyo added.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.