Indonesia assumes UN Human Rights Council presidency amid domestic criticism

A photo shows a general view on the opening day of the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on June 13, 2022. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

I ndonesia’s assumption of the presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is unlikely to significantly boost its influence over global human rights issues, analysts say, even as the government hails the role as a diplomatic achievement despite mounting criticism of Jakarta’s own human rights record.

While the appointment signals confidence among UNHRC members in Indonesia’s diplomatic capacity, experts caution that the council presidency is largely procedural, countering claims that it reflects elevated international standing or expanded authority on substantive human rights matters.

“As UNHRC president, Indonesia’s role is essentially [procedural, focused on] managing council sessions and regulating who speaks. A chair is necessary in any forum, but the role itself is limited,” international relations expert Hikmahanto Juwana told The Jakarta Post on Friday.

Indonesia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Sidharto R. Suryodipuro, was elected on Thursday by the council’s Asia-Pacific Group to serve as UNHRC president for a one-year term ending on Dec. 31. The appointment followed months of negotiations across continents to secure the position.

Speaking for the first time as UNHRC president after the vote, Sidharto, a seasoned diplomat and former director-general for ASEAN affairs, thanked council members and pledged to carry out the presidency “with full respect for the principles and integrity of the council.”

“Our decision to step forward is rooted in our 1945 Constitution, which mandates Indonesia’s contribution to world peace based on independence, peace and social justice,” Sidharto said.

