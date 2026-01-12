Waste crisis haunts Greater Jakarta

Acute pollution: A resident covers his nose on Dec. 16, 2025, while walking past piles of garbage covered with tarps in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten. The South Tangerang city administration covered the trash with tarps as a temporary measure to reduce odors during reorganization at the Cipeucang landfill, which has led to a temporary halt in waste transportation activities. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

G reater Jakarta continues to grapple with a waste crisis, with Jakarta and neighboring Depok becoming the latest to report landfill leaks and collapses or overflowing of trash from disposal sites, prompting complaints from people living near the facilities over unmanaged waste.

Over the past few weeks, tonnes of garbage have been piling up at a dumpsite owned by the capital’s largest wholesale market Kramat Jati in East Jakarta.

The dumpsite can temporarily deposit 120 tonnes of waste a day before the trash is transported to city-owned Bantar Gebang landfill in neighboring West Java’s Bekasi.

But the dumpsite in Kramat Jati has been operating with an insufficient number of garbage trucks, which should send the waste to Bantar Gebang.

Waste has piled up six meters high and destroyed the dumpsite’s embankment. Many residents have voiced their frustration over the pungent smell emanating from the mounting trash.

The Jakarta Environmental Agency deployed 25 waste trucks on Thursday to start diverting the waste to Bantar Gebang. As of Sunday, around 1,300 tonnes of waste have been transported to the landfill.

But the agency said that it only helped in transporting the garbage to Bantar Gebang to prevent prolonged waste buildup near the market, insisting that the duty to manage waste lies with the market operator: city-owned company Pasar Jaya.