Jakarta sinks deeper as subsidence worsens flood risks

Jakarta faces an escalating threat from land subsidence, which experts warn could leave parts of the city underwater and cause massive economic losses if aggressive mitigation measures are not implemented

A recent assessment by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) estimates that Jakarta’s land is sinking at an average rate of 3.5 centimeters per year.

The rate varies across the city, with northern Jakarta experiencing some of the most severe impacts. Over the past four decades, the area has sunk by as much as 4 meters, leaving roughly 40 percent of it below sea level.

“Jakarta’s land is sinking,” said Yus Budiyono, a senior researcher at BRIN. “The northern part is turning into a ‘bowl’ and a flood hotspot, vulnerable to overflowing rivers, torrential rains and encroaching seawater.”

The city’s location on a low-lying delta, where rivers from the southern highlands converge before emptying into Jakarta Bay, already makes it prone to flooding. Unchecked development and excessive groundwater extraction have only worsened the problem.

Yus estimated that Jakarta loses at least US$186 million annually due to flood risks, a figure projected to rise to $421 million by 2030 if subsidence continues unabated.