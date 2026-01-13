TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Undoing democratic reform
Support mounts for comedian after Netflix special reported to police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Undoing democratic reform
Support mounts for comedian after Netflix special reported to police

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

PDI-P stands with voters against indirect polls

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has become the only party to formally oppose scrapping direct regional elections in the House of Representatives, pushing back against the ruling coalition’s plan while acknowledging the need to curb soaring election costs by other effective means.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 13, 2026 Published on Jan. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-01-12T20:40:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman dips her finger in ink after casting her vote on Nov. 27, 2024, during the simultaneous regional elections, at a polling station in Surabaya, East Java. A woman dips her finger in ink after casting her vote on Nov. 27, 2024, during the simultaneous regional elections, at a polling station in Surabaya, East Java. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

T

he Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) has become the only party to formally oppose scrapping direct regional elections, pushing back against the ruling coalition’s plan while acknowledging the need to curb soaring election costs by other effective means.

On the final day of its three-day national meeting in Ancol, North Jakarta, the party made clear its rejection of transferring the power to elect governors, mayors and regents to regional legislative councils (DPRD), with party chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri saying it would strip voters of their rights.

“The PDI-P firmly rejects any discourse on electing regional heads indirectly through local legislatures,” Megawati said in her closing speech on Monday, according to a statement from the party.

“Indirect regional head elections contravene popular sovereignty and the spirit of the 1998 Reform movement, and, most fundamentally, take away the people’s democratic right to directly determine their own leaders,” she said.

The chairwoman of the quasi-opposition party further said the proposal floated by pro-government parties would not only mark a “setback for democracy, but also violate the Constitution”. She then cited a 2025 Constitutional Court ruling that reinforced articles in the Constitution on democratically elected regional heads.

“The ruling stressed that the people’s sovereignty in electing regional leaders must not be reduced to a closed and elitist representative mechanism,” Megawati said, adding that the ruling was final and binding.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The party’s firm stance makes it the only one of all eight parties in the government-controlled House of Representatives to reject the idea of returning to indirect regional elections, which were the norm during the three-decade authoritarian New Order regime under Soeharto, former father-in-law of President Prabowo Subianto.

Popular

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Related Articles

PDI-P stands with voters against indirect polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Democrats back Prabowo’s plan to end direct regional elections

Related Article

PDI-P stands with voters against indirect polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Democrats back Prabowo’s plan to end direct regional elections

Indonesia finishes second, exceeds expectations at SEA Games

​​Prabowo, Megawati ties in question after cabinet reshuffle

Popular

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta

Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

More in Indonesia

 View more
Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman (center) leaves the site after inspecting seized illegal onions at a warehouse complex on Jan 10, 2026, in Semarang, Central Java. Authorities confiscated 133.5 tonnes of onions suspected to have been smuggled into the country.
Archipelago

Govt to destroy 130 tonnes of illegally imported onions over disease concerns
Road users pass through tidal flooding in Muara Angke, Jakarta, on Dec. 3, 2025. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast potential tidal flooding in several parts of Jakarta’s northern coast until Dec. 10, 2025, caused by maximum sea tide conditions coinciding with the full moon phase, which could significantly increase sea levels.
Jakarta

Jakarta sinks deeper as subsidence worsens flood risks
Drowning in scandal: Former education minister Nadiem Makarim, also a cofounder of ride-hailing firm Gojek, arrives on Jan. 5 for his trial in an alleged corruption case on his involvement in the procurement of Google’s Chromebook laptops for use at his ministry and by students, at the Jakarta Corruption Court.
Politics

Google denies role in Nadiem’s Chromebook corruption case

Highlight
A woman puts her finger in ink after casting her vote during the simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Surabaya, East Java on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesian voters cast ballot to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Politics

PDI-P stands with voters against indirect polls
Investment Minister and CEO of state asset fund Danantara, Rosan Roeslani (left), talks with President Prabowo Subianto (right) during a meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Dec. 17, 2025 about the progress of land acquisition for haj village project in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The project is expected to provide better services for Indonesian haj and 'umrah' (minor haj) during their pilgrimage.
Editorial

We can do better in 2026
Visitors look at Christmas decorations for sale at a shop in Manokwari, West Papua, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. Sales of Christmas ornaments, priced from about 15,000 rupiah to 12 million rupiah, have begun to pick up a week ahead of Christmas 2025.
Economy

Indonesia retail sales pick up but consumer confidence flatlines

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Prabowo launches $7.4b revamped Balikpapan refinery

Academia

Why the G20 is failing on climate, debt and inequality
Academia

Bulgaria welcomes the eurozone: How Indonesia can benefit
Weekend Five

Five films that capture the many moods of Japanese cinema
Asia & Pacific

Pakistan and Indonesia closing in on jets and drones defense deal
Academia

The irony of Indonesia’s UN human rights presidency
Science & Tech

Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear
Markets

Asia stocks climb as Nikkei jumps to record, earnings loom
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

PDI-P stands with voters against indirect polls

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.