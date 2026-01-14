Indonesia takes hard line against Musk over deepfakes

Screens display the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and its founder South African businessman Elon Musk on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France. (AFP/Lionel Bonaventure)

X has reassured the government that its artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, will not be able to be used for pornographic purposes and enforce accounts found of misusing the platform for illicit purposes, according to Communications and Digital Ministry.

F rom being one of the most coveted tech collaborators, billionaire Elon Musk has fallen out of favor with the government as Indonesia became the first country to ban access to his artificial intelligence platform Grok over sexualized deepfakes.

The scandal around the platform has also renewed focus on Indonesia’s internet safety regulations, with analysts calling for stronger laws, strict sanctions and greater transparency from technology firms.

Grok, developed by Musk's startup xAI and integrated into X, has been under fire in the past week after internet users used the platform to generate pornographic content from photos posted on the social media platform, also owned by Musk, often without the uploaders’ consent.

Anger and dismay reverberate worldwide as users demand accountability for the victims of the sexualization, in which thousands of women and children were digitally undressed via prompts such as “Remove her clothes” and “Put her in a bikini”.

Responding to the issue, Indonesia, home to the world’s fourth-largest internet user base, announced on Saturday a move to block access to Grok, becoming the first country to do so. Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid described the move as an effort to protect women and children.

In a statement, the minister slammed the digital undressing trend as a “serious violation of human rights, dignity and safety” of internet users. The communications ministry also summoned X to provide further explanation for its AI tool.

