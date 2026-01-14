TheJakartaPost

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS
Flooding disrupts traffic, public transit in Greater Jakarta
Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

Indonesia takes hard line against Musk over deepfakes

X has reassured the government that its artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, will not be able to be used for pornographic purposes and enforce accounts found of misusing the platform for illicit purposes, according to Communications and Digital Ministry.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 14, 2026 Published on Jan. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-01-13T19:20:23+07:00

Screens display the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and its founder South African businessman Elon Musk on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France. Screens display the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and its founder South African businessman Elon Musk on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France. (AFP/Lionel Bonaventure)

rom being one of the most coveted tech collaborators, billionaire Elon Musk has fallen out of favor with the government as Indonesia became the first country to ban access to his artificial intelligence platform Grok over sexualized deepfakes.

The scandal around the platform has also renewed focus on Indonesia’s internet safety regulations, with analysts calling for stronger laws, strict sanctions and greater transparency from technology firms.

Grok, developed by Musk's startup xAI and integrated into X, has been under fire in the past week after internet users used the platform to generate pornographic content from photos posted on the social media platform, also owned by Musk, often without the uploaders’ consent.

Anger and dismay reverberate worldwide as users demand accountability for the victims of the sexualization, in which thousands of women and children were digitally undressed via prompts such as “Remove her clothes” and “Put her in a bikini”.

Responding to the issue, Indonesia, home to the world’s fourth-largest internet user base, announced on Saturday a move to block access to Grok, becoming the first country to do so. Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid described the move as an effort to protect women and children.

In a statement, the minister slammed the digital undressing trend as a “serious violation of human rights, dignity and safety” of internet users. The communications ministry also summoned X to provide further explanation for its AI tool.

Read also: Indonesia temporarily bans Grok amid efforts to bolster child protection

KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Grok under fire after complaints it undressed minors in photos

Indosat forms Rp 14.6t fiber optic venture with Arsari, Northstar

Riau Islands launches AI-based Pantunesia to strengthen Malay culture conservation

Grok under fire after complaints it undressed minors in photos

Indosat forms Rp 14.6t fiber optic venture with Arsari, Northstar

Riau Islands launches AI-based Pantunesia to strengthen Malay culture conservation

Can artificial intelligence end the political blame game?

SpaceX insider share sale sets $800 billion valuation amid possible IPO, letter shows

KUHP must be challenged

KUHP must be challenged
Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks

Start-up scandals in 2025 force investors to raise the bar, change playbooks
Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Indonesia may face rising instability in 2026: CSIS

Screens display the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and its founder South African businessman Elon Musk on Jan. 13, 2025, in Toulouse, France.
Politics

Indonesia takes hard line against Musk over deepfakes
Consular diplomat at the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Johor state, Malaysia, Leny Marliani (right) flanks an Indonesian migrant worker identified as MRI (center) on Jan. 5, 2026, from South Sulawesi, after he was acquitted of murder at the Temerloh High Court in Temerloh, Pahang state, Malaysia.
Archipelago

Indonesian freed from death penalty by Johor Bahru consulate general
Workers wave to the camera on Feb. 28, 2025, as they leave the factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java. Sritex ceased operations on March 1, 2025, after being declared insolvent by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Archipelago

Former Sritex workers demand new liquidator over unpaid severance

Coordinating Economic Ministry's spokesman Haryo Limanseto address media in his office on Wednesday. Indonesia is pushing to continue trade talks with the United States as it seeks to lower a 32 percent tariff imposed by Washington.
Economy

Indonesia ‘not worried’ about US threat over trade with Iran
Toronto FC head coach John Herdman watches play against the Columbus Crew in the first half at BMO Field on Sept. 18, 2024. The Englishman has accepted an offer to coach the Indonesian men’s soccer team.
Editorial

New year, new coach, new hope
Residents inspect a taxi stranded by floodwaters in the Duta Bandara Permai housing complex, Kosambi, Tangerang Regency, Banten, on Jan. 12, 2026. According to the Tangerang Regency Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), floods affected six sub-districts with water levels ranging from 30 to 140 centimeters, impacting approximately 1,014 households.
Archipelago

Heavy rain, coastal erosion compound flooding threats in Java

Politics

Indonesia takes hard line against Musk over deepfakes
Archipelago

Indonesian freed from death penalty by Johor Bahru consulate general
Academia

The unapologetic American empire strikes back
Opinion

Analysis: Fear of misuse looms as new Criminal Code takes effect
Archipelago

Former Sritex workers demand new liquidator over unpaid severance
Jakarta

Ten years after Sarinah attack, Indonesia’s fight against terror moves online
Archipelago

Families ask BNPB to continue search for missing victims in N. Sumatra, W. Sumatra

New year, new coach, new hope
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.