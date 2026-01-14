TheJakartaPost

Ten years after Sarinah attack, Indonesia’s fight against terror moves online

Radhiyya Indra and Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 14, 2026

Indonesian policemen escort one of two terror suspects link to Central Jakarta's Sarinah bomb on March 2, 2016, in Malang, East Java. The 2016 bomb-and-gun assault on Central Jakarta's Sarinah area killed eight people, including four attackers.

decade after the deadly Sarinah attack that shook the nation, Indonesia has seen a gradual decline in conventional terrorist incidents, though authorities warn that extremist threats are shifting to cyberspace.

Wednesday marked 10 years since multiple explosions and gunfire erupted near the Sarinah shopping mall at the intersection of Jl. MH Thamrin and KH Wahid Hasyim in Central Jakarta, a busy area home to malls, government offices, and embassies.

The attack began on the morning of Jan. 14, 2016, with a series of blasts, including a suicide explosion near a Starbucks cafe close to the Sarinah complex and another close to the nearby police station. Attackers then opened fire in the bustling intersection, sending the area into panic.

Authorities later confirmed that militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group carried out the assault, which left eight people dead, including four attackers, and wounded at least 24 others. Victims included civilians, security personnel and foreign nationals.

The Sarinah incident joined a list of high-profile terrorist attacks in Indonesia, including the 2002 Bali bombings and the 2009 Jakarta bombings, both carried out by the Southeast Asian extremist network Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) with ties to al-Qaeda.

Since then, Indonesia has experienced other violent extremist acts, notably the 2017 suicide bombing at Kampung Melayu bus stop in East Jakarta and the 2021 cathedral bombing in Makassar.

Read also: Prabowo affirms commitment to new capital city in first visit as president

