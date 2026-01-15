TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison

Judges found the defendant guilty of inciting public anger against the government and state officials through her Instagram Story telling people to burn down the National Police headquarters that was ‘deliberately’ posted when ‘the public was angry’.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, January 15, 2026

Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa (center) cries after a verdict hearing against her on Jan. 15 at the South Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. Judges found Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but ordered her to walk free from prison. Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa (center) cries after a verdict hearing against her on Jan. 15 at the South Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. Judges found Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but ordered her to walk free from prison. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

he South Jakarta District Court sentenced Laras Faizati Khairunnisa, indicted for inciting anti-government protests and unrest in Jakarta in August 2025, to six months in prison for her alleged crimes.

On Thursday, a panel of judges with the court found Laras guilty of violating Article 161 (1) of the Criminal Code (KUHP) of inciting mass violence through her social media post in which she said her office is “right next to the National Police headquarters” and called for people to “burn the building down and get them all”.

The judges argued Laras, who worked as a communications officer for an organization affiliated with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta, incited public anger against the government and state officials through her Instagram Story. The post was uploaded “deliberately” when “the public was angry”, judges went on to say, arguing it was a form of dangerous action that could threaten public safety.

Judges sentenced her with a six-month imprisonment. However, they added the defendant should not carry out the punishment. Instead, they ordered the prosecutors to release Laras after the hearing.

In exchange for forgoing imprisonment, the judge set a one-year probation period for Laras.

“The bench considered several things, including that the defendant did not commit any other action such as organizing or gathering like-minded people to commit any wrongdoings through any media, as well as the defendant’s track record and social condition during the trial that showed a potential for her to become a better person. We believe an imprisonment would be a bad influence for her future,” presiding judge I Ketut Darpawan read the verdict during a hearing on Thursday.

Read also: Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation

Related Articles

Analysis: Disaster response tests government's openness to criticism

New criticism, old terror

Police accused of using ‘excessive force’ in August protests

Related Article

Analysis: Disaster response tests government's openness to criticism

New criticism, old terror

Police accused of using ‘excessive force’ in August protests

Justice for ‘Tempo’, a victory for the press

South Jakarta court rejects Agriculture Ministry’s suit over Tempo report

Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa (center) cries after a verdict hearing against her on Jan. 15 at the South Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. Judges found Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but ordered her to walk free from prison.
Politics

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison
Motorists pass a pile of household waste on Jan. 6 in South Tangerang, Banten. The municipality administration has declared a waste emergency due to unmanaged waste generated across the city in the past month.
Jakarta

South Tangerang temporarily stops sending waste to Bogor
Workers at a mining site of PT Freeport Indonesia look at the Carstensz Pyramid in this undated photograph.
Archipelago

Indonesian military rescue 18 Freeport workers from rebel siege in Papua

President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Politics

Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost
People of the Gelar Alam indigenous community carry bundles of rice stalks in a procession during the Seren Taun harvest festival in Sukabumi, West Java, on Oct. 5, 2025. The annual ceremony expresses gratitude for the year's harvest and seeks blessings for harmony with nature and ancestors.
Editorial

The illusion of self-sufficiency
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows the ballot during the vote counting for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

Interfaith group comes out against abolishing direct regional elections

Tech

Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
Politics

Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison
Finding wisdom in dystopian literature when the world feels off
Jakarta

South Tangerang temporarily stops sending waste to Bogor
Archipelago

Indonesian military rescue 18 Freeport workers from rebel siege in Papua
Americas

Musk's Grok barred from undressing images after global backlash
Academia

How the global water cycle amplifies climate disasters
Academia

Prabowo’s historic visit to Pakistan: A new chapter in the relations
The Jakarta Post
