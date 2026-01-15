Online critic found guilty in August riots but walks free from prison

Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa (center) cries after a verdict hearing against her on Jan. 15 at the South Jakarta District Court in Jakarta. Judges found Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but ordered her to walk free from prison. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

Judges found the defendant guilty of inciting public anger against the government and state officials through her Instagram Story telling people to burn down the National Police headquarters that was ‘deliberately’ posted when ‘the public was angry’.

T he South Jakarta District Court sentenced Laras Faizati Khairunnisa, indicted for inciting anti-government protests and unrest in Jakarta in August 2025, to six months in prison for her alleged crimes.

On Thursday, a panel of judges with the court found Laras guilty of violating Article 161 (1) of the Criminal Code (KUHP) of inciting mass violence through her social media post in which she said her office is “right next to the National Police headquarters” and called for people to “burn the building down and get them all”.

The judges argued Laras, who worked as a communications officer for an organization affiliated with the ASEAN secretariat in Jakarta, incited public anger against the government and state officials through her Instagram Story. The post was uploaded “deliberately” when “the public was angry”, judges went on to say, arguing it was a form of dangerous action that could threaten public safety.

Judges sentenced her with a six-month imprisonment. However, they added the defendant should not carry out the punishment. Instead, they ordered the prosecutors to release Laras after the hearing.

In exchange for forgoing imprisonment, the judge set a one-year probation period for Laras.

“The bench considered several things, including that the defendant did not commit any other action such as organizing or gathering like-minded people to commit any wrongdoings through any media, as well as the defendant’s track record and social condition during the trial that showed a potential for her to become a better person. We believe an imprisonment would be a bad influence for her future,” presiding judge I Ketut Darpawan read the verdict during a hearing on Thursday.

