South Tangerang temporarily stops sending waste to Bogor

Bogor regency in West Java claimed the waste processing facility receiving up to 200 tonnes of waste from South Tangerang, Banten, had not obtained proper authorization to manage garbage from outside the regency.
he South Tangerang administration in Banten has suspended the delivery of its trash to a privately-managed waste processing site in neighboring Bogor regency in West Java as the facility reportedly has not secured permission from the local administration.
Deputy South Tangerang mayor Pilar Saga Ichsan said the city administration is still waiting for clarification from the Bogor regency about permissions for the waste facility operated by private company PT Aspex Kumbong.
“I don’t know when the suspension will end. Ask the [South Tangerang] Environment Agency when they will ask for clarification about the facility’s permissions,” Pilar said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.
He added there were disparities about permissions obtained by Aspex Kumbong.
The South Tangerang administration claimed that the facility obtained an authorization from the Environment Ministry to process waste with specific equipment. However, the Bogor regency Environment Agency said the company only had permission to process toxic and paper waste.
Pilar went on to say the South Tangerang administration has been communicating with the Bogor regency about the matter.
