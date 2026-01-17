TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026
Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026
Indonesia tumbles in cybersecurity ranking
Indonesia’s national bird Javan hawk-eagle under pressure as forests disappear

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Uncertainty lingers over Indonesia’s foreign policy direction

Indonesia has entered 2026 with a clearer vision of its foreign policy following Foreign Minister Sugiono’s annual address, analysts say, but questions remain over how Jakarta plans to turn its stated ambitions for resilience into concrete policy.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, January 17, 2026 Published on Jan. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-01-16T11:11:55+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Diplomatic dispatch: Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his 2026 annual press statement on Jan. 14 at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta. Diplomatic dispatch: Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his 2026 annual press statement on Jan. 14 at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

I

ndonesia has entered 2026 with a clearer vision of its foreign policy following Foreign Minister Sugiono’s annual address, analysts say, but questions remain over how Jakarta plans to turn its stated ambitions for resilience into concrete policy.

Critics note that persistent issues, including the lack of long-term strategy and a hesitation to speak out decisively when partners falter, remain unaddressed, underscoring the need for greater clarity beyond rhetorical statements.

“The address reflected an element of continuity within the Foreign Ministry, and is conceptually aligned with prevailing discourse on a fragmented, transactional world marked by weakening multilateralism. These are all correct entry points,” said Andrew Mantong, a senior international relations analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), during a panel discussion in Jakarta on Thursday. 

“Still, identifying a problem does not in itself amount to a policy. [...] Our challenge, beyond maintaining conceptual continuity, lies in ensuring that these ideas translate into economic and security policies anchored in democratic values,” he continued. 

In his hour-long addresses on Wednesday outlining Indonesia’s foreign policy posture for the year, Sugiono cast resilience as Jakarta’s guiding principle in a fractured global order, advocating a more “realist” strategy underpinned by defense and economic cooperation. 

The speech emphasized Indonesia’s commitment to strategic autonomy in what the minister described as a “multiplex world order”, framing Jakarta’s flurry of high-level international engagements last year as an effort to diversify partnership and broaden cooperation amid a stalled multilateral system.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Indonesia makes turn toward defense diplomacy

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026

We can do better in 2026

Related Articles

Australia's ambassador to US Kevin Rudd leaving post, marked by Trump rift

Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': foreign minister

What now for the 'rules-based order'?

Related Article

Australia's ambassador to US Kevin Rudd leaving post, marked by Trump rift

Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': foreign minister

What now for the 'rules-based order'?

Trump says he and US military weighing 'strong options' on Iran

Maduro shows Prabowo why repression at home weaken sovereignty abroad

Popular

The illusion of self-sufficiency

The illusion of self-sufficiency
Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls
We can do better in 2026

We can do better in 2026

More in Indonesia

 View more
A protester holds a banner calling for the passage of the asset forfeiture bill during a protest on Sept. 1, 2025, at the Lampung Provincial Legislative Council (DPRD) in Bandar Lampung, Lampung. During the protest, rallygoers urged the government to pass the long-awaited asset bill and improve welfare for teachers and lecturers in the country, as well as for the legislature to cut lavish allowances for lawmakers.
Politics

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Diplomatic dispatch: Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers his 2026 annual press statement on Jan. 14 at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta.
Politics

Uncertainty lingers over Indonesia’s foreign policy direction
Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa attends a verdict hearing against her on Jan. 15 at the South Jakarta District Court. Judges found Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but ordered her to walk free from prison.
Politics

Rights groups decry guilty verdict, probation for online critic

Highlight
A woman in pink hijab strikes a police officer with a bamboo stick tied to an Indonesian flag as police push back during a protest outside the House of Representatives building against lawmakers' demands for higher allowances in Jakarta on Aug. 28, 2025.
Politics

Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists
Police regulate vehicle traffic during flooding on the Sedyatmo Toll Road, Cengkareng, Jakarta, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The toll road, which is the access to Soekarno-Hatta Airport, was flooded 20-30 centimeters high due to the high intensity of rain.
Editorial

Climate ‘band aids’ are not enough
Defendant Laras Faizati Khairunnisa attends a verdict hearing against her at the South Jakarta District Court on Jan. 15, 2026. Judges find Laras guilty of inciting mass violence through her social media post during the nationwide unrest in August 2025, but orders her to walk free from prison.
Politics

Rights groups decry guilty verdict, probation for online critic

The Latest

 View more
Politics

House kicks off process for asset forfeiture bill
Sports

New head coach Herdman calls on Indonesia to harness past disappointments
Academia

Europe enters the slop war
Academia

How development banks deny justice for Asia’s indigenous peoples
Academia

How to make EU-CEPA work for Indonesia
Culture

Indosalto: Urban acrobatics leaping into Jakarta’s narrow spaces
Academia

Tobacco harm reduction: Challenges and opportunities
Politics

Uncertainty lingers over Indonesia’s foreign policy direction
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Uncertainty lingers over Indonesia’s foreign policy direction

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.