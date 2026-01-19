KPK probes possible involvement of NU executives in haj quota graft case

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating the possible involvement of two executives of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) in an alleged corruption case centered on the misallocation of the 2024 haj quota and has implicated former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.
KPK investigators last week questioned Aizzudin Abdurrahman, head of economic and environmental affairs at NU’s central board, and Muzakki Cholis, deputy secretary of its Jakarta chapter, as witnesses in their investigation into the case that has implicated former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.
The KPK said it has information that Muzakki might have received bribes for acting as an intermediary who connected private travel agencies organizing special haj programs to ministry officials so that the travel providers have their haj quota increased.
“[We have suspicions] that he might be acting as a middleman, essentially facilitating initiatives from special haj organizers or travel agencies [to increase their quota],” Budi told The Jakarta Post on Sunday, reaffirming his statement at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta last week.
Similarly, the antigraft agency questioned Aizzudin to clarify information about his possible role as another intermediary who might have received bribes from special haj organizers.
“Investigators are probing into the alleged flow of money to [Aizzudin] [...] we have information and other pieces of evidence that might prove our suspicions,” Budi said, although he did not reveal the amount of money Aizzudin received.
Both Aizzudin and Muzakki are not suspects in the case.
