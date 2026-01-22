TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri
Planned bill on anti-disinformation, foreign propaganda draws criticism
Protest articles in penal code stir unease among activists

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

New political parties face long road to 2029 elections

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 22, 2026 Published on Jan. 21, 2026 Published on 2026-01-21T13:21:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Chairman of the Gerakan Rakyat (People's Movement) Party Sahrin Hamid (second left), honorary member Anies Baswedan (center), head of the advisory council Sulfikar Amir (left), secretary-general M. Ridwan (second right) and treasurer Prita Subono (right) symbolically open the party's first national working meeting for 2026 in Jakarta on Jan. 17, 2026. Chairman of the Gerakan Rakyat (People's Movement) Party Sahrin Hamid (second left), honorary member Anies Baswedan (center), head of the advisory council Sulfikar Amir (left), secretary-general M. Ridwan (second right) and treasurer Prita Subono (right) symbolically open the party's first national working meeting for 2026 in Jakarta on Jan. 17, 2026. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

wo newly declared political parties have entered Indonesia’s electoral landscape with ambitious presidential alignments but face a long road to the 2029 elections, as voter fragmentation continues to constrain the prospects of new players in the country’s party system.

Over the weekend, the Gema Bangsa (Nation’s Echo) Party and the Gerakan Rakyat (People’s Movement) Party formally declared their establishment just a day apart, adding to Indonesia’s already crowded political arena ahead of the 2029 elections.

While Gema Bangsa registered itself with the Law Ministry in March last year, it officially launched on Saturday. Gerakan Rakyat, meanwhile, is still seeking to complete its registration by February.

Gema Bangsa secretary-general Muhammad Sopiyan said during the launch ceremony that the party aimed to channel public frustration with what it sees as transactional and oligarchic politics through decentralization-oriented policies.

The party also declared its full support for President Prabowo Subianto should he seek reelection in 2029, aligning itself firmly with the incumbent administration from the outset.

“Building a great Indonesia cannot be done in five years, and it's unrealistic to serve only one term. Two terms are the minimum requirement for a leader to be tested to see whether his ideas and missions can be realized,” party chairman Ahmad Rofiq said on Saturday, as quoted by Antara.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Related Articles

Food estate projects: A new battlefield for military control

Indonesia, UK to elevate ties to Strategic Partnership

President of Kazakhstan to join Trump's 'Board of Peace,'

Related Article

Food estate projects: A new battlefield for military control

Indonesia, UK to elevate ties to Strategic Partnership

President of Kazakhstan to join Trump's 'Board of Peace,'

Gerindra dominates SOE commissioner seats, survey shows

Nepal in crisis: From protest to political reckoning

Popular

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap

More jobs, less value: Indonesia’s labor efficiency gap
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings

Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

Tourism industry warns year-end slowdown may spill into Idul Fitri

More in Indonesia

 View more
The ATR 42-500 turboprop airplane operated by PT Indonesia Air Transport that crashed on Saturday is seen at Soroako Airport in East Luwu regency, South Sulawesi in this undated photo.
Archipelago

Authorities recover black box of crashed surveillance plane
Forest rangers close an illegal gold mining tunnel on Nov. 20, 2025, during an operation in Mount Halimun Salak National Park in Sukabumi regency, West Java. The ministry has identified some 1,400 illegal gold mines and closed 88 of them.
Archipelago

Riau to legalize thousands of hectares of small-scale illegal gold mines
Low-income housing is seen on Nov. 13, 2025, on the banks of the Ciliwung River in Matraman, East Jakarta. The explosion of janitor fish (Pterygoplichthys sp.) shows the failure of the river's self-recovery capacity.
Jakarta

Explosion of janitor fish is a sign Ciliwung River heavily polluted, BRIN says

Highlight
Open wound: Several tents stand on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at a makeshift shelter within the frame of a destroyed building in Gaza City, parts of which collapsed in strong winds.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Rights Situation in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese gestures after a press conference during a session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva, on March 27, 2024.
Editorial

Walking the human rights talk
Poll workers count ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024, after voters cast their votes to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election. More than 200 million people were eligible to vote to choose dozens of governors and mayors and 415 regents.
Politics

House postpones plan to scrap direct regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Weekend Five

Local volunteering paths: Where small acts lead to big change
Economy

Prabowo secures $5.4b UK commitments, fishing boat project
Academia

How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm
Americas

Interim Venezuela leader to visit US
Europe

Trump says Putin accepted to join his 'Board of Peace'
Academia

How academic journals profit from scientific mistakes
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, UAE join 'Board of Peace'
Economy

South Korea economy unexpectedly contracts, but AI boom brightens outlook
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

New political parties face long road to 2029 elections

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.