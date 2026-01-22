New political parties face long road to 2029 elections

Chairman of the Gerakan Rakyat (People's Movement) Party Sahrin Hamid (second left), honorary member Anies Baswedan (center), head of the advisory council Sulfikar Amir (left), secretary-general M. Ridwan (second right) and treasurer Prita Subono (right) symbolically open the party's first national working meeting for 2026 in Jakarta on Jan. 17, 2026. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T wo newly declared political parties have entered Indonesia’s electoral landscape with ambitious presidential alignments but face a long road to the 2029 elections, as voter fragmentation continues to constrain the prospects of new players in the country’s party system.

Over the weekend, the Gema Bangsa (Nation’s Echo) Party and the Gerakan Rakyat (People’s Movement) Party formally declared their establishment just a day apart, adding to Indonesia’s already crowded political arena ahead of the 2029 elections.

While Gema Bangsa registered itself with the Law Ministry in March last year, it officially launched on Saturday. Gerakan Rakyat, meanwhile, is still seeking to complete its registration by February.

Gema Bangsa secretary-general Muhammad Sopiyan said during the launch ceremony that the party aimed to channel public frustration with what it sees as transactional and oligarchic politics through decentralization-oriented policies.

The party also declared its full support for President Prabowo Subianto should he seek reelection in 2029, aligning itself firmly with the incumbent administration from the outset.

“Building a great Indonesia cannot be done in five years, and it's unrealistic to serve only one term. Two terms are the minimum requirement for a leader to be tested to see whether his ideas and missions can be realized,” party chairman Ahmad Rofiq said on Saturday, as quoted by Antara.

