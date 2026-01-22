New political parties face long road to 2029 elections

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
wo newly declared political parties have entered Indonesia’s electoral landscape with ambitious presidential alignments but face a long road to the 2029 elections, as voter fragmentation continues to constrain the prospects of new players in the country’s party system.
Over the weekend, the Gema Bangsa (Nation’s Echo) Party and the Gerakan Rakyat (People’s Movement) Party formally declared their establishment just a day apart, adding to Indonesia’s already crowded political arena ahead of the 2029 elections.
While Gema Bangsa registered itself with the Law Ministry in March last year, it officially launched on Saturday. Gerakan Rakyat, meanwhile, is still seeking to complete its registration by February.
Gema Bangsa secretary-general Muhammad Sopiyan said during the launch ceremony that the party aimed to channel public frustration with what it sees as transactional and oligarchic politics through decentralization-oriented policies.
The party also declared its full support for President Prabowo Subianto should he seek reelection in 2029, aligning itself firmly with the incumbent administration from the outset.
“Building a great Indonesia cannot be done in five years, and it's unrealistic to serve only one term. Two terms are the minimum requirement for a leader to be tested to see whether his ideas and missions can be realized,” party chairman Ahmad Rofiq said on Saturday, as quoted by Antara.
Read also: Prabowo turns lush Hambalang sanctuary into command outpost
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.