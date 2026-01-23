TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September
Indonesia condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings
How AI-generated sexual images cause real harm

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, January 23, 2026 Published on Jan. 22, 2026 Published on 2026-01-22T19:59:45+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building on Feb. 4, 2025, in Jakarta. A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building on Feb. 4, 2025, in Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

T

he government is preparing a legal framework to allow police officers to serve in certain civilian ministries and state agencies, a move that analysts say runs counter to Constitutional Court rulings barring such appointments unless they are directly related to policing and stipulated by law.

Last November, the Constitutional Court struck down an ambiguous provision in the National Police Law that had allowed police officers to assume civilian posts in ministries and state bodies, ruling that they must resign or retire before taking up roles “outside the police force”.

Rights and pro-democracy groups hailed the ruling as a key step in police reform, arguing that restricting officers from holding dual posts in civilian government would help keep the force professional and focused on its core law enforcement duties.

However, Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said on Wednesday the placement of police officers in certain government roles remained legally “valid”, adding that a government regulation was being drafted to specify which civilian posts officers may hold.

“The government regulation is necessary to provide legal certainty,” Yusril said, noting that the draft was being prepared by the Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry and the State Secretariat under his ministry’s supervision.

Read also: House postpones plan to scrap direct regional elections

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While he did not specify which civilian roles would be covered, Yusril said the drafting process had made significant progress and that the regulation was expected to be finalized by the end of January.

Popular

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Related Articles

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling

KUHP must be challenged

New KUHP, KUHAP meets legal pushback in Constitutional Court

Related Article

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling

KUHP must be challenged

New KUHP, KUHAP meets legal pushback in Constitutional Court

Yearender: Police reform met with doubt amid persistent brutality, impunity

The Constitutional Court ruling that is (not) final and binding

Popular

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled

Prabowo’s $6 billion rescue plan leaves textile industry puzzled
Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite

Indonesia accepts Trump 'Board of Peace' invite
Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

Jakarta to break ground on giant sea wall in September

More in Indonesia

 View more
An Indonesian police officer (left) and two diplomats from the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru interview three Indonesians arrested by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency for allegedly smuggling 25 tonnes of tin sand to Malaysia in this undated picture issued on Jan.21, 2026. Despite regulations banning the export of tin ore unless it is refined to 99.99 percent, there have been still many attempts to smuggle raw tin abroad.
Archipelago

Malaysia detains three Indonesians for allegedly smuggling tin sand
A faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is highlighted by a color palette chart held by an archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi, in May 2019.
Society

Govt to protect world’s oldest rock art site in Sulawesi
A police officer stands guard in front of the Constitutional Court building on Feb. 4, 2025, in Jakarta.
Politics

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling

Highlight
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

RI joins Board of Peace despite domestic unease
Deputy Finance Ministers Thomas Djiwandono (left) and Suahasil Nazara (right) greets journalist upon arriving at president-elect Prabowo Subianto's residence at Jl. Kertanegara in South Jakarta on Oct. 15, 2024. Prabowo summons individuals deemed suitable to be members of his cabinet since Oct. 14.
Editorial

In institutions we trust
Behind the scene: A woman walks past the logo of Bank Indonesia in Jakarta on Nov. 17, 2016.
Markets

RI bond yield spikes on BI independence worries, uncertainty

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Malaysia detains three Indonesians for allegedly smuggling tin sand
Academia

The Purbaya gambit: Can optimism alone revive Indonesia’s economy?
Society

Govt to protect world’s oldest rock art site in Sulawesi
Academia

Direct local elections must stand, they improve public health services
Opinion

Analysis: One Price, Many Costs: Stabilizing Rice Nationwide?
Politics

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling
Society

Controversial power plant project's permit revoked after Sumatra floods
Markets

Industry urges palm oil output boost amid biodiesel uncertainty
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Government pushes police civilian posts rule despite court ruling

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.