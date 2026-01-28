TheJakartaPost

Jakarta expands cloud seeing to curb flood risks

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) previously forecast rainfall to increase until the end of January in many parts of Sumatra, Java, Bali and Nusa Tenggara islands.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, January 28, 2026

Commuters look on as dark clouds on Jan. 23, 2026 hang over high-rise buildings in Jakarta

T

he Jakarta provincial administration has widened its weather modification efforts to the skies over the capital’s satellite cities until next week, with an aim to curb intense rainfall that recently triggered flooding in the city.

On Tuesday, the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) dispersed 3.2 tonnes of salt, also known as sodium chloride, and quicklime also known as calcium oxide into clouds to disperse them.

The cloud seeding operation involved four flight sorties at altitudes between 900 and 3,700 meters above sea level over the northern and southern parts of Jakarta, as well as Bekasi and Bogor in the neighboring province of West Java.

“We are also launching [cloud seeding] at the borders because there’s indeed a possibility of high rainfall in the coming days in Tangerang and South Tangerang [in Banten] as well as Bogor and Bekasi [in West Java],” Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

He added the move was aimed at preventing flooding from neighboring cities.

Over the past few years, authorities have been relying on cloud seeding at different times as ways of inducing rain to combat drought, or diverting rain clouds to other desired places. For the method to work, salt and quicklime are dispersed to the sky from an aircraft to trigger rain at a certain time.

Commuters look on as dark clouds on Jan. 23, 2026 hang over high-rise buildings in Jakarta
Jakarta expands cloud seeing to curb flood risks
