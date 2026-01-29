Heavy overnight rain causes flooding, congestion across Greater Jakarta

A woman watches television on Jan. 29, 2026, in her flooded house in Cengkareng, West Jakarta, which was among the worst-hit municipalities affected by flooding due to heavy overnight rain across Greater Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Floodwaters between 25 cm and 150 cm high swept across parts of Greater Jakarta area on Thursday due to heavy rain since the previous evening, leading to clogged roads during the morning commute.

P arts of Greater Jakarta were hit by flooding on Thursday following heavy downpours since Wednesday evening, which disrupted traffic and public transit services during the morning rush hour.

Data from the Jakarta administration revealed that nearly 50 neighborhood units (RT) had been affected as of Thursday afternoon.

Among the worst-hit regions were the municipalities of West Jakarta and East Jakarta, where floodwaters between 30 and 150 centimeters high inundated 20 RT and 19 RT, respectively.

“Heavy rainfall and overflowing Ciliwung and Pesanggrahan rivers” were the cause of the flooding, Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) spokesperson Mohamad Yohan said on Thursday, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

Inundation up to 25 cm high swept across several major roads across the capital, including Jl. Ciledug Raya in Kebayoran Lama, South Jakarta, and Jl. DI Panjaitan in Jatinegara, East Jakarta.

Meanwhile, local residents said flooding had cut off Jl. Joglo Raya in West Jakarta, causing traffic jams in the area, Kompas.id reported.

Similarly, 40 cm-high floodwaters prevented motorists from passing through Jl. Bujana Tirta in Pulogadung, East Jakarta, Antara reported.