Jakarta mulls hosting BTS concert at JIS despite skepticism

This picture shows the under construction Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta on January 11, 2022. (AFP/Adek Berry)

J akarta is weighing plans to host the upcoming BTS concert at a relatively remote stadium in the northern part of the city, a move that has drawn skepticism from fans and observers over the venue’s accessibility and readiness.

28-year-old retail worker Kania Lestari, a long-time BTS fan, said she was excited to finally welcome the seven-member South Korean boyband group to her hometown after nearly ten years, but expressed concern if their concert were held at Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in North Jakarta.

Another potential venue is the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex in Central Jakarta, which has a long history of hosting major international concerts, including shows by Metallica, One Direction, and most recently Blackpink. Despite this, the city administration appears determined to ready JIS for BTS.

“I hope BTS [can perform] at the most accessible venue, considering thousands of fans will be attending,” Kania told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has expressed a preference for BTS to perform at the city-owned stadium, citing ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at improving access to the venue.

These projects include a 446-meter pedestrian bridge connecting JIS to the major tourist destination of Ancol, as well as a commuter line (KRL) station adjacent to the stadium, situated between Tanjung Priok and Jakarta Kota stations. The bridge and KRL station are expected to be completed in May and April, respectively.

“I have specifically requested the director of [city-owned developer Jakarta Propertindo or Jakpro, who oversees the venue] to pursue hosting BTS for their Dec. 26 to 27 concerts in Jakarta,” Pramono said as quoted by Antara, adding that large parking areas in Ancol could help accommodate concertgoers.