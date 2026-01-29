TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakarta mulls hosting BTS concert at JIS despite skepticism

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 29, 2026

“I have specifically requested the director of [city-owned developer Jakarta Propertindo or Jakpro, who oversees the venue] to pursue hosting BTS for their Dec. 26 to 27 concerts in Jakarta,” Pramono said as quoted by Antara, adding that large parking areas in Ancol could help accommodate concertgoers. 

A woman watches television on Jan. 29, 2026, in her flooded house in Cengkareng, West Jakarta, which was among the worst-hit municipalities affected by flooding due to heavy overnight rain across Greater Jakarta.
Jakarta

Heavy overnight rain causes flooding, congestion across Greater Jakarta
This picture shows the under construction Jakarta International Stadium in Jakarta on January 11, 2022.
Jakarta

Jakarta mulls hosting BTS concert at JIS despite skepticism
This handout picture taken and released on January 4, 2026 by National Search and Resque Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescue personnel securing a body bag containing the remains of missing Spanish man Fernando Martin Carreras, from waters off Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara.
Society

Budget slashed for Basarnas despite disaster surge

An installation of trading screen in the middle of Indonesia Stock Exchange's (IDX) main hall is captured on Dec. 3, 2025.
Markets

Indonesia stocks tank as downgrade risk triggers capital flight
Ancient hand: The faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is pointed by a color palette chart held by the archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi, in May 2019.
Editorial

The drawing's on the wall
Employees stand near a screen showing the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) down 8 percent at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta on Jan. 28, 2026. The IDX temporarily halted trading that afternoon as the benchmark index dropped to 8,261.79 points following an announcement from Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) that it would temporarily suspend the index rebalancing process for Indonesian stocks.
Markets

IDX halts trading again as stocks plunge further

