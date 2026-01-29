TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Playing with fire
IDX Composite index nosedives at open

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 
Playing with fire
IDX Composite index nosedives at open

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Reshuffle gains steam after Prabowo’s nephew reassignment

The reassignment of President Prabowo Subianto’s nephew Thomas Djiwandono to the senior post of the country's central bank has fueled speculations of a cabinet reshuffle, with attention turning to the possible appointment of another family member to an executive post.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, January 29, 2026 Published on Jan. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-01-28T20:43:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8, 2025, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8, 2025, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

T

he reassignment of President Prabowo Subianto’s nephew Thomas Djiwandono to the senior post of the country's central bank has fueled speculation of a cabinet reshuffle, with attention turning to the possible appointment of another family member to an executive post.

Thomas, who currently serves as one of two deputy finance ministers, secured the endorsement of the government-controlled House of Representatives on Tuesday for the Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor post left empty by Juda Agung’s resignation a week earlier, beating two candidates who are central bank officials.

Once inaugurated by the Supreme Court, Thomas will join the central bank board, composed of a governor and several deputy governors, to help maintain financial stability and support sustainable economic growth, leaving his post at the Finance Ministry vacant.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said on Tuesday that Juda has emerged as a strong candidate for the deputy finance minister post, while emphasizing that the final decision lies with the President.

This vacancy at the ministry is widely expected to trigger wider changes in Prabowo’s more than 100-member cabinet, with attention also turning to the President’s other nephew, Budi Djiwandono, a lawmaker from Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party.

Speculation is rife that Budi might become the new foreign minister after lawmaker Utut Adianto of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said in a Monday meeting of the House Commission I overseeing defense and foreign affairs that he suspected that the person sitting to his right “might soon be in the executive branch”. Utut did not name the individual but Budi at the time sat to his right.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Budi and Thomas are sons of former BI governor Soedradjad Djiwandono and his wife, Biantiningsih Miderawati Djojohadikusumo, Prabowo’s elder sister.

Popular

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Related Articles

Reshuffle gains steam after Prabowo’s nephew reassignment

BLBI and the test of central bank’s independence under Prabowo

Prabowo vows stability, wider scrutiny of 'rapacious' firms in Davos keynote

Related Article

Reshuffle gains steam after Prabowo’s nephew reassignment

BLBI and the test of central bank’s independence under Prabowo

Prabowo vows stability, wider scrutiny of 'rapacious' firms in Davos keynote

Prabowo's nephew enters race for senior central bank post

Prabowo nominates nephew as central bank deputy governor, sources say

Popular

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story

Davos narrative and domestic realities: Indonesia’s split story
Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted

Attempt to smuggle thousands of birds into Bali thwarted
Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

Government halts operations at eight polluting facilities in Greater Jakarta 

More in Indonesia

 View more
Logs swept in by flash floods weeks earlier lie piled on Dec. 14, 2025, where homes once stood along a river in Aceh Tamiang, North Sumatra. Floods and landslides triggered by extreme weather linked to Tropical Cyclone Senyar struck three northern Sumatran provinces in late November.
Archipelago

Trial opens for companies accused of environmental damage linked to Sumatra floods
President Prabowo Subianto prepares to address an inauguration ceremony for new ministers and deputy ministers on Sept. 8, 2025, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta, following the first reshuffle of his administration.
Politics

Reshuffle gains steam after Prabowo’s nephew reassignment
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session on Jan. 27, 2026, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. The House appointed Adies for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent justice Arief Hidayat, who will retire in February.
Politics

Controversial lawmaker rises to Constitutional Court in shady process

Highlight
Former Golkar Party politician and House of Representatives deputy speaker Adies Kadir attends a House plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Jan. 27, 2026. House appoints Adies as its appointee for the Constitutional Court justice seat to replace incumbent justice Arief Hidayat who will retire in February.
Politics

Controversial lawmaker rises to Constitutional Court in shady process
Ancient hand: The faded hand stencil that is dated at least 67,800 years old is pointed by a color palette chart held by the archaeologist during an expedition at the Liang Metanduno cave on Muna Island, Southeast Sulawesi, in May 2019.
Editorial

The drawing's on the wall
The trading floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).
Markets

IDX plunges after MSCI warning about RI stocks

The Latest

 View more
Americas

$1bn pledge to Board of Peace raises domestic concerns
Companies

Meta boosts annual capex sharply on superintelligence push, shares surge
Academia

Second best policy and the danger of doing too much
Archipelago

Trial opens for companies accused of environmental damage linked to Sumatra floods
Academia

Trump’s Board of Peace and Sukarno’s CONEFO: Two visions, two worlds
Politics

Reshuffle gains steam after Prabowo’s nephew reassignment
Opinion

Analysis: Disinformation bill adds to fear of democratic backsliding
Politics

Controversial lawmaker rises to Constitutional Court in shady process
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Reshuffle gains steam after Prabowo’s nephew reassignment

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.