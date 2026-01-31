TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Yahya reinstated as NU chairman ahead of group’s centennial

A plenary meeting led by the group’s supreme leader Miftachul Akhyar also agreed to revoke the leadership reshuffle that took place during the internal feud between November and December, and to move forward the timeline of the organization’s national congress.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, January 31, 2026 Published on Jan. 30, 2026

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf speaks on Jan. 29, 2026, during an interview with The Jakarta Post in Jakarta. Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf speaks on Jan. 29, 2026, during an interview with The Jakarta Post in Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

N

ahdlatul Ulama (NU) reinstated Yahya Cholil Staquf as chairman of its executive board following weeks of leadership dispute that shook the country’s largest Islamic organization, as the group is approaching its centennial anniversary.

The decision was taken at a plenary meeting at the NU’s executive board (PBNU) headquarters in Jakarta on Thursday.

The meeting was led by NU supreme leader (Rais Aam) Miftachul Akhyar and attended by representatives of the group’s advisory board (Mustasyar), the supreme council (Syuriyah), the executive council (Tanfidziyah) and NU-affiliated bodies.

Thursday’s gathering reviewed previous decisions made by the supreme council, which is led by Miftachul, including last year’s ruling to remove Yahya from his position and appointed Zulfa Mustofa, one of four PBNU deputy chairs, as the acting chair of the executive board.

“For the integrity of Nahdlatul Ulama and the greater public good, the plenary has reviewed the dismissal of Yahya Cholil Staquf and restored him as chairman of PBNU,” Miftachul said as quoted by NU’s official website.

The plenary also accepted Yahya’s formal apology for earlier missteps, including oversights in inviting a pro-Israel speaker to an internal event in August 2024 as well as “financial management that did not fully meet accountability standards”.

“The issues that caused past disagreements are now considered resolved,” Miftachul continued. “We move forward together with a shared commitment to service.”

