AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has searched the house of former environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar as part of its investigation into corruption in the palm oil sector and now plans to summon her for questioning.
Last week, AGO investigators conducted raids at six addresses they believed were linked to alleged corruption in the governance of the palm oil plantation and industry from 2015 to 2024, when Siti was a minister.
“These raids took place last Wednesday and Thursday. The [raided locations] include private residence of former minister SN and that of a member of the House of Representatives,” AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna told The Jakarta Post on Sunday, referring to Siti by her initials.
Anang did not provide further details about the legislator in question and the four remaining locations.
Siti, a long-time member of the NasDem party, served for two terms as the then-called environment and forestry minister from 2014 to 2024 under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
Anang said investigators seized a number of documents and electronic devices in the raids.
The director of investigation at the Office of the Assistant Attorney General for Extraordinary Crimes (Jampidsus), Syarief Sulaeman Nahdi, said the investigation was still in the preliminary stage and investigators have yet to name any suspects.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.