AGO searches house of ex-environment minister Siti Nurbaya in palm oil graft probe

Then environment and forestry minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar attends a hearing at House of Representatives’ Commission VII overseeing environment and forestry on July 19, 2017, in Jakarta. (Antara/M Agung Rajasa)

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has searched the house of former environment minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar as part of its investigation into corruption in the palm oil sector and now plans to summon her for questioning.

Last week, AGO investigators conducted raids at six addresses they believed were linked to alleged corruption in the governance of the palm oil plantation and industry from 2015 to 2024, when Siti was a minister.

“These raids took place last Wednesday and Thursday. The [raided locations] include private residence of former minister SN and that of a member of the House of Representatives,” AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna told The Jakarta Post on Sunday, referring to Siti by her initials.

Anang did not provide further details about the legislator in question and the four remaining locations.

Siti, a long-time member of the NasDem party, served for two terms as the then-called environment and forestry minister from 2014 to 2024 under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Anang said investigators seized a number of documents and electronic devices in the raids.

The director of investigation at the Office of the Assistant Attorney General for Extraordinary Crimes (Jampidsus), Syarief Sulaeman Nahdi, said the investigation was still in the preliminary stage and investigators have yet to name any suspects.