Jakarta Post
NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding on Saturday, with chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf expressing gratitude that months of internal disputes in the country’s largest Muslim organization have now subsided.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 2, 2026

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf delivers his address on Jan. 31, 2026, at the 100th anniversary of the Islamic group according to the Gregorian calendar in Jakarta. Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf delivers his address on Jan. 31, 2026, at the 100th anniversary of the Islamic group according to the Gregorian calendar in Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

N

ahdlatul Ulama (NU) celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding according to the Gregorian calendar on Saturday, with chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf expressing gratitude that internal disputes that have shaken the country’s largest Islamic organization for months have now subsided.

Thousands of NU members gathered at Istora Senayan in Central Jakarta for the celebration, along with some government and legislative officials, such as Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar and People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) speaker Ahmad Muzani.

The anniversary carried the theme “Safeguarding independent Indonesia toward a noble civilization”, which NU executives said reflects the alignment between the organization’s founding vision and the ideals of Indonesia’s proclamation of independence.

In his speech at the event, Yahya expressed gratitude over NU’s unity in reaching the milestone, while subtly referencing internal conflicts over his leadership that have caused unease among NU followers.

Alhamdulillah [praise be to God], after heavy rain this morning and also dynamics that were no less intense, today we [all gather here to] commemorate the 100th anniversary of Nahdlatul Ulama as one,” he said.

“A century of NU’s history has never faded or changed its spirit and ideals,” he said, adding that “the organization’s efforts are closely tied to building and strengthening Indonesia as a foundation for advancing civilization for all humanity”.

His remark came following months of tension in the organization, which erupted after supreme council Syuriyah, led by Miftachul Akhyar, demanded that Yahya resign over his invitation to a pro-Israel speaker for an internal event in August 2025 and alleged financial mismanagement of the NU executive board.

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

