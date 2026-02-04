TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy
Interpol issues red notice for 'gasoline godfather' Riza Chalid
Indonesia imports Russian oil in December and January, data shows

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta pledges to push filmmaking hub vision

The provincial administration eyes to woo more global-level movie production in the city after the recent filming of an international blockbuster starring K-pop stars and other Korean actors in Kota Tua, West Jakarta.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, February 4, 2026 Published on Feb. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-02-04T16:06:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Boosting local industry: Deputy Governor Rano Karno explains the importance of establishing the Jakarta Film Commission as a strategic step to make Jakarta a national and international film industry hub on June 15, 2025, at the Jakarta Future Festival in Central Jakarta.  Boosting local industry: Deputy Governor Rano Karno explains the importance of establishing the Jakarta Film Commission as a strategic step to make Jakarta a national and international film industry hub on June 15, 2025, at the Jakarta Future Festival in Central Jakarta.  (Berita Jakarta/Mochamad Tresna Suheryanto)

T

he Jakarta administration has reiterated its commitment to bolster the local film industry by pushing improvements on production permits and creative facilities, among other sectors, in an effort to woo more global movie production to the city, following the recent filming of an international blockbuster.

Speaking at the Jakarta Youth Film Festival (JYFF) on Tuesday, Deputy Governor Rano Karno expressed his optimism about the capital’s push to become a top global hub for film production.

To realize such a dream, the provincial administration has been working to strengthen regulations and facilities for the industry by simplifying and integrating production permits, upgrading public spaces and protecting the rights of film workers and their work, Rano went on to say.

“All these efforts serve as a foundation for the film industry in Jakarta to grow and become more advanced, competitive and sustainable,” the deputy governor said on Tuesday, as quoted in a statement issued by the Jakarta administration.

“[Establishing] Jakarta as a ‘City of Film’ is not merely a slogan,” he said, “but part of urban development.”

Rano, who himself was an actor best known for his main role in the 1990s soap opera Si Doel Anak Sekolahan (Doel the Schoolboy) previously floated several initiatives to boost capital generated from the industry.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Among the measures was an ongoing plan to form the Jakarta Film Commission (JFC) by 2027, an independent body to support filmmakers from within and outside the country.

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Related Articles

Jakarta pledges to push filmmaking hub vision

Analysis: Netflix comedy show tests if Indonesian politicians can take a joke

Netflix makes cash offer to buy Warner Bros Discovery: Report

Related Article

Jakarta pledges to push filmmaking hub vision

Analysis: Netflix comedy show tests if Indonesian politicians can take a joke

Netflix makes cash offer to buy Warner Bros Discovery: Report

'Maid’: A mirror to women’s struggles in Indonesia

Indonesia's Multivision Plus sets sights on Latin America, Europe

Popular

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines

Performance in 2023: Pertamina's operations grow across all business lines
Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction

Parenting teenagers: Choosing connection over correction
Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

Prabowo hints at harsh world politics challenging Indonesia’s non-alignment policy

More in Indonesia

 View more
Boosting local industry: Deputy Governor Rano Karno explains the importance of establishing the Jakarta Film Commission as a strategic step to make Jakarta a national and international film industry hub on June 15, 2025, at the Jakarta Future Festival in Central Jakarta. 
Jakarta

Jakarta pledges to push filmmaking hub vision
Students suffering from mass food poisoning after consuming free nutritious meal program lunches receive treatment on Oct. 15, 2025, at a health post established at the SMPN 1 Cisarua state junior high school in West Bandung regency, West Java. Hundreds of students and teachers from Cisarua district in the regency suffered from food poisoning after eating the free meals disbursed under President Prabowo Subianto's flagship initiative.
Society

Nearly 2,000 students suffer food poisoning from free meals this year
Search and rescue workers observe a landslide scar on Jan. 3, 2026 at the Pondi illegal tin mining site in Pemali district, Bangka regency, Bangka Belitung Islands. The landslide, on Jan. 2, killed six workers, with one still missing.
Archipelago

Landslide at illegal tin mine in Bangka kills six

Highlight
Students suffering from mass food poisoning after consuming the free nutritious meal packages receive treatment at a health post established at the SMPN 1 Cisarua state junior high school in West Bandung regency, West Java on Oct. 15, 2025. Hundreds of students and teachers from Cisarua district in the regency suffer from food poisoning after eating the free meal packages disbursed under President Prabowo Subianto's flagship initiative.
Society

Nearly 2,000 students suffer food poisoning from free meals this year
Police officers escort South Koreans allegedly involved in scam operations in Cambodia after being forcibly repatriated from Cambodia, at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea January 23, 2026.
Editorial

Online scams and punishment
US President Donald Trump (center) gestures towards President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as they take part in a charter announcement for his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, alongside the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo courts Islamic leaders to support Board of Peace membership amid pushback

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Weather woes, demand strain may keep inflation above target
Market Pulse

Is Hyrox just Jakarta’s next fitness obsession?
Jakarta

Jakarta pledges to push filmmaking hub vision
Middle East and Africa

Netanyahu tells US envoy Palestinian Authority won't be part of post-war Gaza governance
Companies

Merdeka Copper eyes doubling gold output, nickel expansion this year
Americas

Human Rights Watch warns US heading to 'authoritarianism'
Middle East and Africa

Son of Libya's late ruler Gaddafi killed by armed gang
Americas

Clintons to testify on Epstein in late February
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta pledges to push filmmaking hub vision

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.