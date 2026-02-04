Jakarta pledges to push filmmaking hub vision

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The provincial administration eyes to woo more global-level movie production in the city after the recent filming of an international blockbuster starring K-pop stars and other Korean actors in Kota Tua, West Jakarta.
he Jakarta administration has reiterated its commitment to bolster the local film industry by pushing improvements on production permits and creative facilities, among other sectors, in an effort to woo more global movie production to the city, following the recent filming of an international blockbuster.
Speaking at the Jakarta Youth Film Festival (JYFF) on Tuesday, Deputy Governor Rano Karno expressed his optimism about the capital’s push to become a top global hub for film production.
To realize such a dream, the provincial administration has been working to strengthen regulations and facilities for the industry by simplifying and integrating production permits, upgrading public spaces and protecting the rights of film workers and their work, Rano went on to say.
“All these efforts serve as a foundation for the film industry in Jakarta to grow and become more advanced, competitive and sustainable,” the deputy governor said on Tuesday, as quoted in a statement issued by the Jakarta administration.
“[Establishing] Jakarta as a ‘City of Film’ is not merely a slogan,” he said, “but part of urban development.”
Rano, who himself was an actor best known for his main role in the 1990s soap opera Si Doel Anak Sekolahan (Doel the Schoolboy) previously floated several initiatives to boost capital generated from the industry.
Among the measures was an ongoing plan to form the Jakarta Film Commission (JFC) by 2027, an independent body to support filmmakers from within and outside the country.
