Indonesia’s F-15 fighter jet deal falls through after years of talks

Boeing's proposed price for the fighter jets was deemed too high by the government and could not be followed through, the Defense Ministry said about the failed deal.
ndonesia has failed to realize its plan to acquire F-15EX fighter jets from United States aircraft manufacturer Boeing, ending a prominent defense procurement deal aimed to modernize the country’s military equipment that has stagnated for years.
An official from the manufacturer confirmed on Tuesday that Boeing is no longer continuing the sale of the fighter jets to Indonesia, nearly three years after the government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to acquire 24 F-15EXs in 2023.
“In terms of our [F-15] partnership with Indonesia, it is no longer an active campaign for us,” said Bernd Peters, vice president of business development and strategy for Boeing’s defense, space and security division, at the Singapore Airshow as quoted by Reuters.
Peters declined to give details, saying further questions should be directed to the American and Indonesian governments.
Despite the failed deal on the fighter jets, Boeing is still committed to working with the government on existing programs, such as the procurement of AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, Peters said as quoted by Aviationweek.com.
The deal, subject to US government approval, is Indonesia’s attempt to modernize its Air Force’s aging fleet, which mainly consisted of US’ F-5 Tiger, British-made Hawk 109/209 and Russian Sukhoi Su-27 and Su-30.
