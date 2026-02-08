TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy
‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival
2025 GDP growth misses target
Indonesia, Australia elevate ties with new security treaty

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy
‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival
2025 GDP growth misses target
Indonesia, Australia elevate ties with new security treaty

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

KPK nabs judges for bribery on land dispute

Judges with the Depok District Court in West Java allegedly asked for a Rp 1 billion (US$59,266) fee in exchange of expediting the execution of a land dispute ruling made in 2023 in favor of a property company under the Finance Ministry.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, February 8, 2026 Published on Feb. 8, 2026 Published on 2026-02-08T14:00:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Depok District Court head I Wayan Eka Mariarta walks into a prisoner van on Feb. 7, 2026, after undergoing an interrogation at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The antigraft body arrested several judges from the court and representatives from a property company under the Finance Ministry in the bribery case pertaining to a land dispute in Depok. Depok District Court head I Wayan Eka Mariarta walks into a prisoner van on Feb. 7, 2026, after undergoing an interrogation at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The antigraft body arrested several judges from the court and representatives from a property company under the Finance Ministry in the bribery case pertaining to a land dispute in Depok. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested several judges in Depok, West Java in a bribery case pertaining to a land dispute case, raising concerns over the integrity of court officials despite a significant wage raise for the judges.

On Thursday, graft busters arrested seven people in a raid in Depok, including Depok District Court head I Wayan Eka Mariarta, deputy head Bambang Setyawan and bailiff Yohansyah Maruanaya. 

They also arrested Trisnadi Yulrisman and Berliana Tri Ikusuma, respectively president director and corporate legal head of PT Karabha Digdaya, a property management company owned by the Finance Ministry that manages a golf course and residential estates in Depok.

Eka and Bambang allegedly requested Rp 1 billion (US$59,266) from the company to expedite the execution for a 6,500-square-meter plot of land in Tapos, Depok after the firm won a dispute for the land in 2023, KPK acting deputy for enforcement Asep Guntur Rahayu said during a press briefing on Friday.

The court ruled in favor of Karabha in a case against local residents, with the ruling upheld at the high court and the Supreme Court. The company requested that the court evict the residents from the land in January 2025, but it was not responded to well, despite the residents filing a case review petition with the Supreme Court against the ruling in February 2025.

Investigators alleged that the two judges instructed Yohansyah as a court bailiff to mediate communication between the company and the court, including negotiating a fee to expedite the eviction.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Through Berliana, the company objected to paying a Rp 1 billion fee as requested by Yohansyah. They eventually agreed on a Rp 850 million fee to expedite the eviction,” Asep said on Friday.

Popular

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy

Trump’s $1b levy
‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival

‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival

Related Articles

KPK raids Pati regent’s residence, office following arrest

KPK nabs dozens in multiple antigraft raids

Court ruling raises KPK's hope for Paulus Tannos' extradition

Related Article

KPK raids Pati regent’s residence, office following arrest

KPK nabs dozens in multiple antigraft raids

Court ruling raises KPK's hope for Paulus Tannos' extradition

Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery

KPK opens graft probe into Whoosh high speed railway

Popular

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election

Prabowo, Jokowi speeches heat up talks on 2029 election
Trump’s $1b levy

Trump’s $1b levy
‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival

‘Rangga & Cinta’ highlights Indonesian presence at Rotterdam film festival

More in Indonesia

 View more
Depok District Court head I Wayan Eka Mariarta walks into a prisoner van on Feb. 7, 2026, after undergoing an interrogation at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The antigraft body arrested several judges from the court and representatives from a property company under the Finance Ministry in the bribery case pertaining to a land dispute in Depok.
Politics

KPK nabs judges for bribery on land dispute
Rescue members carry a body bag containing the remains of a victim from the site of a landslide following heavy rains in Pasirlangu village, Cisarua district, West Bandung regency, West Java, on Jan. 27, 2026.
Archipelago

Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 74
An aerial view of logs on Dec. 2, 2025, which were swept away by a flash flood, stranded in Batang Toru, South Tapanuli, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Cyclone Senyar triggered 330 landslides in South Tapanuli, survey finds

Highlight
An aerial view of logs, which were swept away by a flash flood, stranded in Batang Toru, South Tapanuli, North Sumatra, December 2, 2025.
Archipelago

Cyclone Senyar triggered 330 landslides in South Tapanuli, survey finds
Customers queue for the vinyl plush toys from Labubu, made popular by BLACKPINK's Lisa, at Pop Mart in South Jakarta.
Editorial

Seizing the 'Lisa' moment
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Economy

Economic fundamentals solid, govt insists, after Moody’s lowered outlook

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Crackdown on mining permits faces legal scrutiny
Sports

Indonesia wins ‘historic’ runner-up title at Asian futsal cup
Politics

KPK nabs judges for bribery on land dispute
Companies

Danantara steps in as primary funder for new Krakatau Steel plant
Americas

Washington Post publisher Will Lewis announces departure following mass layoffs
Asia & Pacific

Thailand votes in three-way race as risk of instability looms
Asia & Pacific

Japan's Takaichi aims for blizzard of votes in rare winter election
Companies

EU tells TikTok to change 'addictive' design
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK nabs judges for bribery on land dispute

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.