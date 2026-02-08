KPK nabs judges for bribery on land dispute

Depok District Court head I Wayan Eka Mariarta walks into a prisoner van on Feb. 7, 2026, after undergoing an interrogation at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The antigraft body arrested several judges from the court and representatives from a property company under the Finance Ministry in the bribery case pertaining to a land dispute in Depok. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Judges with the Depok District Court in West Java allegedly asked for a Rp 1 billion (US$59,266) fee in exchange of expediting the execution of a land dispute ruling made in 2023 in favor of a property company under the Finance Ministry.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested several judges in Depok, West Java in a bribery case pertaining to a land dispute case, raising concerns over the integrity of court officials despite a significant wage raise for the judges.

On Thursday, graft busters arrested seven people in a raid in Depok, including Depok District Court head I Wayan Eka Mariarta, deputy head Bambang Setyawan and bailiff Yohansyah Maruanaya.

They also arrested Trisnadi Yulrisman and Berliana Tri Ikusuma, respectively president director and corporate legal head of PT Karabha Digdaya, a property management company owned by the Finance Ministry that manages a golf course and residential estates in Depok.

Eka and Bambang allegedly requested Rp 1 billion (US$59,266) from the company to expedite the execution for a 6,500-square-meter plot of land in Tapos, Depok after the firm won a dispute for the land in 2023, KPK acting deputy for enforcement Asep Guntur Rahayu said during a press briefing on Friday.

The court ruled in favor of Karabha in a case against local residents, with the ruling upheld at the high court and the Supreme Court. The company requested that the court evict the residents from the land in January 2025, but it was not responded to well, despite the residents filing a case review petition with the Supreme Court against the ruling in February 2025.

Investigators alleged that the two judges instructed Yohansyah as a court bailiff to mediate communication between the company and the court, including negotiating a fee to expedite the eviction.

“Through Berliana, the company objected to paying a Rp 1 billion fee as requested by Yohansyah. They eventually agreed on a Rp 850 million fee to expedite the eviction,” Asep said on Friday.