A Leonardo M-346 F Block 20 is seen in this undated picture issued on Feb. 4, 2026. Indonesia signed a Letter of Intent to procure the Italian-made jet trainers during the Singapore Airshow. (Courtesy of Leonardo/-)

Indonesia will aqcuire Russian-made MiG 29 C/UB for aggressor squadron roles, despite of CAATSA threats.

I ndonesia has signed two separate Letters of Intent (LoIs) during the recently concluded Singapore Airshow to acquire Italian-made M-346 Master trainer jets and Russian-made Mikoyan MiG-29 Fulcrum jet fighters.

The first LoI was signed between Leonardo “with PT E-System Solutions Indonesia and the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of the Republic of Indonesia aimed at cooperating for the supply and support of the Leonardo M-346 F Block 20 aircraft to meet Indonesian Air Force operational requirements,” the Italian defense said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

“The LOI follows the selection of the M-346 by the MoD to respond to Indonesia’s training and combat capability needs. The program will provide a major contribution to the MoD pursuing an aircraft fleet modernization plan leveraging on the M-346 advanced technology and performance to replace aging types such as the Hawk, among others.”

PT ESS Indonesia is the subsidiary of E-System Solution FZ, based in the United Arab Emirates.

While all parties did not reveal the number of jet trainers to be acquired, social media postings revealed that the LoI was for 24 jet trainers with an option of 12 more.

The LoI also included the localization of a range of support, maintenance, overhaul, training capabilities as well as human capital development, Leonardo said.

The parties will now move into the next stage of discussions, intended to achieve a procurement contract signing soon.