Jakarta tightens groundwater rule to curb subsidence

he city administration has tightened its ban on groundwater extraction in industrial zones and from beneath public roads to curb worsening land subsidence, but environmental groups warn the move may fall short without consistent enforcement and stricter oversight.
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung announced last week that he had signed a gubernatorial decree on energy and water efficiency in buildings, reinforcing a renewed 2021 regulation banning groundwater extraction in nine industrial areas and along 12 roads in the capital.
The new decree strengthens oversight of water use in buildings at designated industrial sites, including the Jakarta Industrial Estate Pulogadung (JIEP) in East Jakarta, the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) and the Rasuna Epicentrum integrated area, both in South Jakarta.
Groundwater extraction is also prohibited along several major thoroughfares, including Jl. Gaya Motor Barat in North Jakarta, Jl. Sudirman in Central Jakarta and Jl. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta.
"We will conduct building inspections. First, we will rigorously verify if anyone is still extracting groundwater, as it has been completely banned,” the governor said on Saturday.
Pramono added that city-owned water company PAM Jaya had reached nearly 80 percent coverage and had capacity to supply water to major buildings across Jakarta.
