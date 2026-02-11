New Islamic groups’ office plan raises heritage concerns

Residents walk past the former British Embassy building on Feb. 10, 2026, near the Hotel Indonesia (Bundaran HI) traffic circle in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto previously announced the allocation of a 4,000-square-meter plot at the site for the construction of a 40-story Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) skyscraper, dubbed the “Umat Building”, which will house various Islamic groups. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

The former British Embassy compound near the Hotel Indonesia (Bundaran HI) traffic circle, which has been left vacant since its relocation to South Jakarta in 2013, is a cultural heritage building, which by regulation cannot be demolished.

President Prabowo Subianto has raised a plan to repurpose a building formerly used as the British Embassy in Jakarta for the headquarters for Muslim organizations, but the move has been met with concerns over the preservation of the city’s cultural heritage.

The plan was first raised by the President during the inauguration for the new board of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Saturday.

In his address, Prabowo said he had prepared a 4,000-square-meter plot of land near the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle (Bundaran HI) to build a joint headquarters for the ulema council and several other Muslim organizations, including the National Alms Agency (Baznas), Indonesian Waqf Board and the Haj Financial Management Agency (BPKH).

“At Bundaran HI, there should not only be luxurious hotels and malls, but there will be a building to house Muslim institutions,” Prabowo said.

Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid, who also serves as one of MUI’s high ranking officials, said the 40-story building would repurpose the former British Embassy compound, as reported by Antara.

