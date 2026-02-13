TheJakartaPost

Constitutional Court examines free meals budget

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 13, 2026

A general view of a Constitutional Court ruling hearing on a petition to remove the presidential nomination threshold on Jan. 2, 2025, in Central Jakarta. The court justices ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, four students from Sunan Kalijaga Islamic State University in Yogyakarta, to remove the nomination threshold for future presidential elections.

he Constitutional Court has opened preliminary hearings on challenges to the allocation of nearly one-third of the education budget for President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meals program, with petitioners also seeking the recusal of a newly appointed justice over potential conflicts of interest.

The Court has received three petitions contesting, among other points, the inclusion of the multibillion-dollar program in the education budget under the 2026 State Budget Law, which earmarks operational education funds for the free meal program.

A key campaign promise of Prabowo, the initiative aims to provide daily nutritious meals to 82.9 million schoolchildren and pregnant women across Indonesia to help reduce stunting.

Under the 2026 budget, total state spending is projected at Rp 3.8 quadrillion (US$226 billion), with education accounting for 20 percent, or Rp 769 trillion. Around Rp 223 trillion of this allocation is designated for the free meal program, which receives a total of Rp 335 trillion from combined education, health and economic budgets, up from Rp 71 trillion in 2025.

Petitions were submitted by education nonprofit Yayasan Taman Belajar Nusantara, a university lecturer and an honorary teacher, with preliminary hearings held on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Read also: Prabowo unveils nationwide police-backed rollout of free meals

Petitioners argue that the program does not qualify as an educational expense, and that using education budget funds violates the Constitution, which mandates at least 20 percent of the national budget for education.

A general view of a Constitutional Court ruling hearing on a petition to remove the presidential nomination threshold on Jan. 2, 2025, in Central Jakarta. The court justices ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, four students from Sunan Kalijaga Islamic State University in Yogyakarta, to remove the nomination threshold for future presidential elections.
Constitutional Court examines free meals budget
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech at the inauguration of 1,072 police-run Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG) across Indonesia at Palmerah, West Jakarta, on Feb. 13. The event also marked the opening of 18 police food warehouses and the groundbreaking of 107 new SPPG units, supporting the free meals program.
Prabowo unveils nationwide police-backed rollout of free meals
Former religious affairs minister and graft suspect Yaqut Cholil Qoumas leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Jan. 30, 2026, following an interrogation session. The antigraft body named Yaqut a suspect for allegedly enriching himself as well as other officials and travel agencies pertaining to the distribution of the haj quota in 2024. Fakhri Hermansyah
Former minister Yaqut files pretrial in haj quota graft case

A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. The government has confirmed that the program will continue during Ramadan, with menus and distribution times adjusted for students observing the fast.
Ramadan free meals draw ire over cost, safety
Family members of a primary school student who died of alleged suicide display a package of assistance from the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry at their home in Ngada regency, East Nusa Tenggara on Feb. 5, 2026.
Not just numbers
Peace gambit: President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday, Jan. 22, at the Board of Peace launch event during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Indonesia reaffirms support for Palestine as Israel joins Gaza peace board

