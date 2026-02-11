TheJakartaPost

Fire at Tangerang pesticide warehouse triggers toxic spill into rivers

No casualties were reported. However, authorities said liquid pesticides that spilled during the fire, along with water used to extinguish the flames, flowed into nearby drainage channels that connect directly to the Cisadane River and its tributary, the Jalantreng River.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, February 13, 2026 Published on Feb. 11, 2026

Dead fish lie on a rock by the Cisadane river on July 28, 2023, in Tangerang, Banten, as the water level decreased due to prolonged hot weather. Dead fish lie on a rock by the Cisadane river on July 28, 2023, in Tangerang, Banten, as the water level decreased due to prolonged hot weather. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

blaze at a pesticide warehouse in Tangerang, Banten, has triggered toxic runoff into the Jalantreng and Cisadane rivers, causing a mass fish die-off and disrupting clean water supplies for nearby residents.

Head of the South Tangerang Communication and Information Agency, Tubagus Asep Nurdin, said authorities have collected river water samples for laboratory testing to determine the extent of contamination.

“The parameters being examined are quite complex because they involve pesticide chemicals. Obtaining accurate results will take several working days,” Asep said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.id.

He urged residents to temporarily refrain from using river water for daily activities, including washing dishes, laundry, cooking or drinking, until test results confirm it is safe.

Asep also urged residents living near the riverbanks to closely monitor their well water for any changes in odor or color and to promptly report any irregularities to the authorities.

In the meantime, the city administration has begun distributing clean water to residents affected by the incident.

Allin Hendalin Mahdaniar, head of the South Tangerang Health Agency, has warned that exposure to hazardous chemicals from the spill could trigger a range of health problems, including eye and skin irritation, respiratory issues, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and, in severe cases, poisoning.

