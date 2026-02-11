Fire at Tangerang pesticide warehouse triggers toxic spill into rivers

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
No casualties were reported. However, authorities said liquid pesticides that spilled during the fire, along with water used to extinguish the flames, flowed into nearby drainage channels that connect directly to the Cisadane River and its tributary, the Jalantreng River.
blaze at a pesticide warehouse in Tangerang, Banten, has triggered toxic runoff into the Jalantreng and Cisadane rivers, causing a mass fish die-off and disrupting clean water supplies for nearby residents.
Head of the South Tangerang Communication and Information Agency, Tubagus Asep Nurdin, said authorities have collected river water samples for laboratory testing to determine the extent of contamination.
“The parameters being examined are quite complex because they involve pesticide chemicals. Obtaining accurate results will take several working days,” Asep said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.id.
He urged residents to temporarily refrain from using river water for daily activities, including washing dishes, laundry, cooking or drinking, until test results confirm it is safe.
Asep also urged residents living near the riverbanks to closely monitor their well water for any changes in odor or color and to promptly report any irregularities to the authorities.
In the meantime, the city administration has begun distributing clean water to residents affected by the incident.
Allin Hendalin Mahdaniar, head of the South Tangerang Health Agency, has warned that exposure to hazardous chemicals from the spill could trigger a range of health problems, including eye and skin irritation, respiratory issues, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and, in severe cases, poisoning.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.