Indonesia expects first ever aircraft carrier in October

The Italian government has granted the decommissioned ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi to Indonesia with a new crew already being prepared.
ecommissioned Italian aircraft carrier ITS Giuseppe Garibaldi is expected to arrive in Indonesia before the Indonesian Military (TNI) anniversary on Oct. 5 to be Indonesia’s first ever carrier, Indonesian Navy chief of staff Adm. Muhammad Ali said on Thursday.
“For the Garibaldi, it is still in the process. We hope it can arrive in Indonesia before the TNI anniversary,” he said during a press conference at the Navy Military Police headquarters in Central Jakarta on Thursday, as quoted by the Antara news agency.
“The government through the Defense Ministry is still in negotiations with Italian shipyard Fincantieri, which produced the Garibaldi.”
He added that the ministry was also negotiating with the Italian Navy, which previously operated the carrier before decommissioning it on Oct. 1, 2024.
Ali, however, did not explain what kind of and the progress of the negotiations were being made.
Previously, Navy chief spokesman Cdre. Tunggul said the aircraft carrier would be deployed for military operations other than war (MOOTW).
MOOTW includes humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions which the TNI often conducts for evacuations during natural disasters or large-scale accidents.
