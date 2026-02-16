TheJakartaPost

Tangerang river cleanup begins after toxic spill

As of Friday, Tangerang disaster authorities have released 1,500 liters of eco-enzyme while South Tangerang has launched its own cleanup operation using activated carbon, in an effort to remove toxic chemicals from the Cisadane and the Jalentreng rivers following a fire at a pesticide warehouse last week.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, February 16, 2026

Collateral damage: A fisherman pulls in a net beyond a pile of fish carcasses on Thursday along a bank of the Cisadane River in Tangerang, Banten. The Environment Ministry said liquid pesticide pollution flowed from the Jaletreng River into the Cisadane River for about 22.5 kilometers, causing the deaths of various aquatic species.

he administration of Tangerang city in Banten started cleaning up the Cisadane River on Friday after the waterway was contaminated by a massive pesticide spill last week.

Since Feb. 13, the Tangerang Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has released a total of 1,500 liters of eco-enzyme into a large stretch of the Cisadane that was polluted early last week, when toxic runoff spilled into the river from a burned-out pesticide warehouse in neighboring South Tangerang.

“The eco-enzyme we use is a fermented organic compound that is environmentally friendly and often used to help decompose pollutants in water bodies,” BPBD Tangerang acting head Mahdiar said on Friday in a press statement from the city administration.

Mahdiar said authorities were using boats to release the eco-enzyme into the river as well as to remove fish carcasses and floating debris.

The Banten Environment Agency said separately that the cleanup would take two weeks, Antara reported.

A preliminary investigation by the Environment Ministry found that the water used on Feb. 9 to extinguish the fire at the PT Biotek Saranatama warehouse in Setu district, South Tangerang, became contaminated with at least 20 tonnes of burned pesticide. The chemical runoff then flowed into nearby drainage canals and into the Cisadane River, which runs through South Tangerang and Tangerang municipality and regency, as well as the Jaletreng River, a tributary.

The contamination led to a mass fish die-off in certain sections of the two rivers as well as a temporary suspension of water access to parts of Tangerang city.

More in Indonesia

 View more
An illustration of self-pulse palpation, or checking one’s pulse by touch
Society

Routinely checking your pulse may help detect arrhythmia early, say heart health groups
Graft defendant Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza, son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid and beneficial owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak, sits in the courtroom of the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on Feb. 13, 2026 ahead of his sentence demand hearing. Prosecutors demanded Kerry be sentenced to 18 years in prison for his alleged role in a corruption case pertaining to crude oil procurement at state energy company Pertamina.
Politics

Riza Chalid’s son faces 18 years in Pertamina graft case
Collateral damage: A fisherman pulls in a net beyond a pile of fish carcasses on Thursday along a bank of the Cisadane River in Tangerang, Banten. The Environment Ministry said liquid pesticide pollution flowed from the Jaletreng River into the Cisadane River for about 22.5 kilometers, causing the deaths of various aquatic species.
Jakarta

Tangerang river cleanup begins after toxic spill

Woman holds a placard during a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 13, 2026. The protest was held against Israel and called on the Indonesian government to cancel the proposed multinational peacekeeping force for Gaza, following President Prabowo Subianto’s invitation to Washington later this month for the first meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace.
Middle East and Africa

Govt asserts noncombat role for Indonesian troops in Gaza amid criticism
Countdown begins: A temple caretaker wipes statues of the Sea Goddess and companion figures that are hundreds of years old on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at the prayer altar of Bodhisatva Karaniya Metta Vihara on Sultan Muhammad Street in Pontianak, West Kalimantan. The temple, also known as the Three Deities Temple and believed to have been established before 1822, is among Pontianak’s cultural heritage sites and is being prepared ahead of the 2026 Lunar New Year.
Editorial

Twenty-five years on
A demonstrator looks on as others holds placards that read “Say no, just trap - Myanmar's sham election crap“ during a rally outside the Myanmar embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Dec. 28, 2025 protesting against Myanmar's general election staged by the country's military government. Myanmar's heavily restricted polls began on Dec. 28, with the ruling junta touting the exercise as a return to democracy five years after it ousted the last elected government, triggering civil war.
Asia and Pacific

Myanmar expels Timor Leste envoy after rights group complaint against junta

Regulations

Site selection for first nuclear plant expected by mid-2026, says renewables official
Asia & Pacific

Wild New Zealand storm disrupts transport, leaves thousands without power
Markets

Asian markets sluggish as Lunar New Year holiday looms
Europe

Europe aims to rely less on US defense after Trump's Greenland push
Asia & Pacific

Myanmar expels Timor Leste envoy after rights group complaint against junta
Academia

Trade deals flourish in an era of tariff wars
Academia

India and Indonesia: Advancing an inclusive AI future for the Global South

Academia

Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust
