Jakarta bans restaurant raids during Ramadan to promote tolerance

Vendors serve iftar dishes (takjil) to customers at the Ramadan Takjil Market in Ternate, North Maluku, on Feb. 19, 2026. Seasonal sellers offer a variety of traditional foods, with portions priced between Rp10,000 (59 US cents) and Rp20,000. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

T he Jakarta administration has prohibited restaurant raids commonly carried out by members of certain mass organizations during daylight hours in the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, citing the need to maintain public order and religious tolerance.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the prohibition was intended to ensure a peaceful environment for all residents during the holy month, which started this week.

“As Governor, I am responsible for [ensuring public order]. I do not give permission for such raids,” Pramono said on Saturday. He noted that the city was also hosting Lunar New Year celebrations, which fall close to Ramadan, reflecting Indonesia’s religious and cultural diversity.

Indonesia is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, with around 242 million Muslims making up roughly 80 percent of the country’s more than 280 million people.

The nation also officially recognizes six religions, namely Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism, and celebrates a wide range of cultural and religious festivals throughout the year.

Read also: Ramadan and the liberation theology of state and society

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Separately, the Governor’s special staff for public communications, Cyril Raoul “Chico” Hakim said the move aimed to strengthen tolerance and mutual respect, while maintaining public order “so that Ramadan can be a comfortable experience for all residents.”