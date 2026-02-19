TheJakartaPost

Jakarta bans restaurant raids during Ramadan to promote tolerance

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, February 19, 2026

Vendors serve iftar dishes (takjil) to customers at the Ramadan Takjil Market in Ternate, North Maluku, on Feb. 19, 2026. Seasonal sellers offer a variety of traditional foods, with portions priced between Rp10,000 (59 US cents) and Rp20,000. Vendors serve iftar dishes (takjil) to customers at the Ramadan Takjil Market in Ternate, North Maluku, on Feb. 19, 2026. Seasonal sellers offer a variety of traditional foods, with portions priced between Rp10,000 (59 US cents) and Rp20,000. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

T

he Jakarta administration has prohibited restaurant raids commonly carried out by members of certain mass organizations during daylight hours in the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, citing the need to maintain public order and religious tolerance.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the prohibition was intended to ensure a peaceful environment for all residents during the holy month, which started this week.

“As Governor, I am responsible for [ensuring public order]. I do not give permission for such raids,” Pramono said on Saturday. He noted that the city was also hosting Lunar New Year celebrations, which fall close to Ramadan, reflecting Indonesia’s religious and cultural diversity.

Indonesia is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, with around 242 million Muslims making up roughly 80 percent of the country’s more than 280 million people. 

The nation also officially recognizes six religions, namely Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism, and celebrates a wide range of cultural and religious festivals throughout the year. 

Read also: Ramadan and the liberation theology of state and society

Separately, the Governor’s special staff for public communications, Cyril Raoul “Chico” Hakim said the move aimed to strengthen tolerance and mutual respect, while maintaining public order “so that Ramadan can be a comfortable experience for all residents.”

Vendors serve iftar dishes (takjil) to customers at the Ramadan Takjil Market in Ternate, North Maluku, on Feb. 19, 2026. Seasonal sellers offer a variety of traditional foods, with portions priced between Rp10,000 (59 US cents) and Rp20,000.
Jakarta

Jakarta bans restaurant raids during Ramadan to promote tolerance
Interrupted childhood: Two children from Gampong Gunci village stand in a temporary housing complex on Feb. 16 in Sawang, North Aceh, Aceh. A total of 326 residents from 85 families have been living in the emergency shelters for three months after flash floods and landslides struck their village in late November 2025. They are scheduled to relocate to temporary housing at the start of Ramadan.
Society

Humility in a time of disaster: Listening to the displaced
A member of a joint security team (center rear, crouching) talks to five people in a room at the Amira Wisma Dumai hotel in Riau on Dec. 12, 2025, as two colleagues (in doorway) look on, during an operation to prevent their departure to jobs in Cambodia through Malaysia, allegedly organized by a human trafficking syndicate.
Archipelago

Police nab two Riau students over attempt to smuggle 18 foreigners to Malaysia

Workers load and unload containers at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in Jakarta on February 4, 2026.
Economy

Indonesia, US firms sign over $7 billion in trade, investment deals
A teacher distributes free meals to students while schools remain closed following a building collapse at Madrasah Ibtidaiyah Miftahul Falah in Gunungputri, Bogor Regency, West Java, on Feb. 2, 2026. The government has confirmed that the program will continue during Ramadan, with menus and distribution times adjusted for students observing the fast.
Editorial

Fasting the free meal program
Heavy machinery demolishes a Palestinian building near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, February 18, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia, 7 other Muslim nations condemn Israel's West Bank land registration

