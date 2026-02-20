TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Corruption’s costly slide
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting
Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust
Indonesia, US firms sign over $7 billion in trade, investment deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Corruption’s costly slide
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting
Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust
Indonesia, US firms sign over $7 billion in trade, investment deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pramono touts ‘top global city’ ambition in first year leading Jakarta

In the first year of his administration, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has repeatedly conveyed his ambition to elevate Jakarta’s status to a top global city, but the vision risks overshadowing mounting urban problems that still confront the world’s most populous metropolis.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 20, 2026 Published on Feb. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-02-19T19:25:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Green space expansion: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung speaks to journalists on the sidelines of a meeting on Saturday in East Jakarta. The city administration will utilize land under toll roads to expand green spaces in the city. Green space expansion: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung speaks to journalists on the sidelines of a meeting on Saturday in East Jakarta. The city administration will utilize land under toll roads to expand green spaces in the city. (Antara/Lifia Mawaddah Putri)

I

n the first year of his administration, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has repeatedly conveyed his ambition to elevate Jakarta’s status as a top global city, but the vision risks overshadowing mounting urban problems that still confront the world’s most populous metropolis.

Since assuming the top seat at City Hall a year ago this Friday, Pramono has faced some of the capital’s most pressing challenges, such as flooding and traffic congestion, while making good on his key campaign promises, which include extending public transit routes to neighboring cities and hosting dozens of job fairs to scale up the workforce.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician has frequently cited the importance of improving connectivity and reviving cultural hubs across many places in Jakarta, with one of the most visible makeovers including transforming several city parks into 24-hour operations and renewing the bustling business district Blok M in South Jakarta.

“I really want to make Jakarta more colorful, comfortable and safer, making everyone feel like they own Jakarta,” Pramono told The Jakarta Post in an interview late last month.

These initiatives also serve to support Jakarta’s push to become a prominent global city, a goal formally introduced in a 2024 Law on the special region of Jakarta, which outlines the process for the transfer of capital city status from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

Although presidential decree to officiate the change of status is still pending, Pramono has been gearing up to boost Jakarta’s global standing to anticipate the transformation.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Some four months into his term, his administration issued an eight-volume blueprint developed in collaboration with the United States-based consulting firm Kearney. These documents outline a comprehensive strategy to place the city among the world’s top 20 global cities by the next two decades, per Kearney’s annual league table of global cities.

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Corruption’s costly slide

Corruption’s costly slide
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Related Articles

Jakarta bans restaurant raids during Ramadan to promote tolerance

Jakarta tightens groundwater rule to curb subsidence

Seizing the 'Lisa' moment

Related Article

Jakarta bans restaurant raids during Ramadan to promote tolerance

Jakarta tightens groundwater rule to curb subsidence

Seizing the 'Lisa' moment

Paradox of protection: Why strong leaders need 'red folders'

Regional autonomy does not have to redistribute corruption

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Corruption’s costly slide

Corruption’s costly slide
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

More in Indonesia

 View more
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi smiles on Feb. 20, 2025, after the inauguration ceremony for 961 governors, mayors, regents and their deputies presided over by President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Survey shows West Java governor enjoys rare 95.5% approval
A sun bear is seen in a cage on July 24, 2018, at the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) facility after being captured by villagers in Pekanbaru, Riau.
Archipelago

Man given 2-year prison term in Medan for selling protected sun bear
Herd immunity: A veterinarian vaccinates a cow against foot- and-mouth disease (FMD) on Feb. 2 in Sukowetan village, Karangan, Trenggalek, East Java. The vaccination campaign has been intensified as an emergency measure to curb the spread of an FMD outbreak following the discovery of dozens of new cases over the past month.
Archipelago

Riau intensifies livestock vaccination amid FMD outbreak

Highlight
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Economy

Indonesia, US sign reciprocal tariff agreement 
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) holds the hand of a student at Prosperous Children’s Park (TAS) Arutala in Kebon Bawang, North Jakarta, on May 5, 2025. The governor launches the free preschool program to fulfill his campaign promise of providing better access to early childhood education in the capital.
Editorial

Pramono’s uneventful start
A woman washes dishes in a crowded neighborhood in Tanah Tinggi subdistrict, Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2025. The 2025 edition of World Urbanization Prospects issued by the United Nations on Nov. 18 names Jakarta and its surrounding areas as the world's most populous city with 42 million population, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh (37 million) and long-time title holder Tokyo, Japan (33 million).
Jakarta

Pramono touts ‘top global city’ ambition in first year leading Jakarta

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Florida airport to be renamed after US President Donald Trump
Sports

FIFA and Board of Peace to support Gaza reconstruction through football
Regulations

Minister touts local capacity amid light truck import deal
Economy

Indonesia secures free palm oil tariffs, but has hands tied on textiles, mining
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Politics

Survey shows West Java governor enjoys rare 95.5% approval
Economy

Limited green energy access stalls RI’s AI data center push
Americas

Los Angeles sues Roblox over child exploitation claim
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pramono touts ‘top global city’ ambition in first year leading Jakarta

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.