Pramono touts ‘top global city’ ambition in first year leading Jakarta

In the first year of his administration, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has repeatedly conveyed his ambition to elevate Jakarta’s status to a top global city, but the vision risks overshadowing mounting urban problems that still confront the world’s most populous metropolis.

Since assuming the top seat at City Hall a year ago this Friday, Pramono has faced some of the capital’s most pressing challenges, such as flooding and traffic congestion, while making good on his key campaign promises, which include extending public transit routes to neighboring cities and hosting dozens of job fairs to scale up the workforce.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician has frequently cited the importance of improving connectivity and reviving cultural hubs across many places in Jakarta, with one of the most visible makeovers including transforming several city parks into 24-hour operations and renewing the bustling business district Blok M in South Jakarta.

“I really want to make Jakarta more colorful, comfortable and safer, making everyone feel like they own Jakarta,” Pramono told The Jakarta Post in an interview late last month.

These initiatives also serve to support Jakarta’s push to become a prominent global city, a goal formally introduced in a 2024 Law on the special region of Jakarta, which outlines the process for the transfer of capital city status from Jakarta to Nusantara in East Kalimantan.

Although presidential decree to officiate the change of status is still pending, Pramono has been gearing up to boost Jakarta’s global standing to anticipate the transformation.

Some four months into his term, his administration issued an eight-volume blueprint developed in collaboration with the United States-based consulting firm Kearney. These documents outline a comprehensive strategy to place the city among the world’s top 20 global cities by the next two decades, per Kearney’s annual league table of global cities.