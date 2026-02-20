Survey shows West Java governor enjoys rare 95.5% approval

West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi smiles on Feb. 20, 2025, after the inauguration ceremony for 961 governors, mayors, regents and their deputies presided over by President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Governor Dedi Mulyadi's approval among West Java residents has notched up nearly 1 percent over the past nine months to a staggering 95.5 percent, though analysts suggest this may be due to his personal appeal, seeing as his administration rates much lower in performance at 71 percent.

T he approval rating for West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has soared to just a few points below 100 percent since he took office a year ago, according to the latest opinion poll from Indikator Politik Indonesia, an unusually high rating that analysts say is likely tied to his populist appeal rather than an objective evaluation of his policies’ effectiveness.

The survey released on Monday, which has a 3.5 percent margin of error, found that 95.5 percent of respondents in West Java were either “very” or “somewhat” satisfied with the Dedi's performance. This was almost a full percentage point up from the 94.7 percent he received in May 2025 for his first 100 days in office, and according to Indikator Politik, indicated a “steady, slightly upward” trend.

Of the 800 West Java residents interviewed between Jan. 30 and Feb. 8, only 4 percent said they were “somewhat dissatisfied” with the governor’s performance, while no respondents were “very dissatisfied” and a mere 0.6 percent did not provide a response.

Indikator Politik executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said Dedi’s high approval rating reflected his ability to sustain public support: an unusual feat, given that regional heads’ approval typically fluctuated over the course of a year.

“The figure we observed between late January and early February suggests that he may be among the governors with the highest ratings nationwide,” Burhanuddin said, while noting that comparative data from other regions was still needed before drawing a definitive conclusion.

Dedi joined the Gerindra Party of President Prabowo Subianto in 2023 after leaving the Golkar Party to contest the 2024 legislative election, but then later opted to run for West Java governor.