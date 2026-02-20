TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Corruption’s costly slide
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting
Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust
Indonesia, US firms sign over $7 billion in trade, investment deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Corruption’s costly slide
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting
Demutualizing IDX to deepen market trust
Indonesia, US firms sign over $7 billion in trade, investment deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Survey shows West Java governor enjoys rare 95.5% approval

Governor Dedi Mulyadi's approval among West Java residents has notched up nearly 1 percent over the past nine months to a staggering 95.5 percent, though analysts suggest this may be due to his personal appeal, seeing as his administration rates much lower in performance at 71 percent.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 20, 2026 Published on Feb. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-02-19T21:25:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi smiles on Feb. 20, 2025, after the inauguration ceremony for 961 governors, mayors, regents and their deputies presided over by President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace complex in Central Jakarta. West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi smiles on Feb. 20, 2025, after the inauguration ceremony for 961 governors, mayors, regents and their deputies presided over by President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

T

he approval rating for West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi has soared to just a few points below 100 percent since he took office a year ago, according to the latest opinion poll from Indikator Politik Indonesia, an unusually high rating that analysts say is likely tied to his populist appeal rather than an objective evaluation of his policies’ effectiveness.

The survey released on Monday, which has a 3.5 percent margin of error, found that 95.5 percent of respondents in West Java were either “very” or “somewhat” satisfied with the Dedi's performance. This was almost a full percentage point up from the 94.7 percent he received in May 2025 for his first 100 days in office, and according to Indikator Politik, indicated a “steady, slightly upward” trend.

Of the 800 West Java residents interviewed between Jan. 30 and Feb. 8, only 4 percent said they were “somewhat dissatisfied” with the governor’s performance, while no respondents were “very dissatisfied” and a mere 0.6 percent did not provide a response.

Indikator Politik executive director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said Dedi’s high approval rating reflected his ability to sustain public support: an unusual feat, given that regional heads’ approval typically fluctuated over the course of a year.

“The figure we observed between late January and early February suggests that he may be among the governors with the highest ratings nationwide,” Burhanuddin said, while noting that comparative data from other regions was still needed before drawing a definitive conclusion.

Read also: West Java governor in spotlight for populist moves sidelining legislature

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Dedi joined the Gerindra Party of President Prabowo Subianto in 2023 after leaving the Golkar Party to contest the 2024 legislative election, but then later opted to run for West Java governor.

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Corruption’s costly slide

Corruption’s costly slide
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Related Articles

Mapping the danger zones

PDI-P stands with voters against indirect polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Related Article

Mapping the danger zones

PDI-P stands with voters against indirect polls

Indonesians oppose indirect regional polls

Pro-government parties open to scrapping direct regional elections

KPK names Riau governor extortion suspect

Popular

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal

Govt urged not to compromise too much for US trade deal
Corruption’s costly slide

Corruption’s costly slide
Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

Indonesia ramps up UN talks ahead of Board of Peace meeting

More in Indonesia

 View more
A firefighter battles a peatland fire on July 10, 2025, amid extreme heat in Rimba Panjang, Riau.
Archipelago

Cloud seeding helps induce rain as Riau continues to battle wildfires
A man uses a vape, or e-cigarette, on June 10, 2024, in Jakarta.
Society

BNN calls for full vape ban over drug abuse risk
West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi smiles on Feb. 20, 2025, after the inauguration ceremony for 961 governors, mayors, regents and their deputies presided over by President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Survey shows West Java governor enjoys rare 95.5% approval

Highlight
Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right) show the signed trade deal documents in Washington, US, on February 19, 2026, as witnessed by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Indonesia and the US finalized the trade deal that locks in tariff rates and non-tariff barriers to commerce.
Economy

Indonesia, US sign reciprocal tariff agreement 
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) holds the hand of a student at Prosperous Children’s Park (TAS) Arutala in Kebon Bawang, North Jakarta, on May 5, 2025. The governor launches the free preschool program to fulfill his campaign promise of providing better access to early childhood education in the capital.
Editorial

Pramono’s uneventful start
A woman washes dishes in a crowded neighborhood in Tanah Tinggi subdistrict, Jakarta on Nov. 26, 2025. The 2025 edition of World Urbanization Prospects issued by the United Nations on Nov. 18 names Jakarta and its surrounding areas as the world's most populous city with 42 million population, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh (37 million) and long-time title holder Tokyo, Japan (33 million).
Jakarta

Pramono touts ‘top global city’ ambition in first year leading Jakarta

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Cloud seeding helps induce rain as Riau continues to battle wildfires
Society

BNN calls for full vape ban over drug abuse risk
Americas

Florida airport to be renamed after US President Donald Trump
Sports

FIFA and Board of Peace to support Gaza reconstruction through football
Regulations

Minister touts local capacity amid light truck import deal
Economy

Indonesia secures free palm oil tariffs, but has hands tied on textiles, mining
Asia & Pacific

Indonesian crew member dies in cruise ship fire off Singapore
Politics

Survey shows West Java governor enjoys rare 95.5% approval
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Survey shows West Java governor enjoys rare 95.5% approval

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.