KPK scrutinizes religious affairs minister’s use of private jet owned by Hanura chair

Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar leaves his chair after a press briefing on May 27, 2025, to announce the start of the Dzulhijja month in the Hijriah Islamic calendar at the Religious Affairs Ministry's office in Jakarta. The government has declared the start of Dzulhijja falls on May 28 and the Idul Adha holiday on June 6. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is looking into reports that Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar had accepted an improper benefit after traveling on a private jet owned by businessman and politician Oesman Sapta Odang.

The minister reportedly used the aircraft on Feb. 15 during a work visit to Takalar, South Sulawesi to attend the inauguration of the Balai Sarkiah building, a religious and educational facility established by the OSO Education Foundation, affiliated with Oesman.

The private jet was first identified by netizens through viral social media posts documenting the minister's arrival and his entourage, prompting public debate over transparency and the ethical conduct of government officials.

KPK chairman Setyo Budiyanto said the agency was looking into Nasaruddin’s use of a private jet to determine whether it constituted an illegal gratuity.

Such an inquiry is not a criminal investigation, but improper gifts received in relation to a position in public office must be reported to the KPK to avoid criminal charges.

“We first need to confirm whether there are any elements related to abuse of authority or misuse of his position,” Setyo said on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara, adding that whether the case could proceed further would depend on the results of the inquiry.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

He also urged Nasaruddin to proactively clarify the matter without waiting to be summoned, saying the minister could visit KPK’s directorate of gratuities to submit a formal statement.